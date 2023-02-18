The death toll from two major earthquakes that rocked parts of Turkey and Syria has surpassed 36,000, according to media outlets.
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake first struck the region in the early morning Feb. 6, followed hours later by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake. The destruction as a result of the quakes has been cataclysmic.
For Oregon and much of the west coast of the United States, this earthquake could be a warning of something to come. Scientists have long predicted a 9.0 magnitude earthquake originating from the Pacific northwest’s Cascadia fault. An earthquake of that magnitude could devastate much of the infrastructure on the coast and trigger a tsunami.
In Columbia County, measures and procedures are in place to handle seismic activity, although a disaster of such a significant scale may be difficult to navigate, ready or not. Columbia County Public Information Officer Mark Pacheco has provided the Chronicle with information about what protective steps the county is taking and where people can find more information about what to do if there is a natural disaster.
Retrofitting projects
One major retrofitting project the county has undertaken is renovating the historic John Gumm Building in St. Helens, which the county purchased in July of 2021. Pacheco says the county will renovate the building to “add 30,000-square-feet of administrative, museum, and office space.”
When county officials initially decided to purchase the building for $1.5 million, they anticipated it being used in a variety of ways, as a workspace for Columbia County Public Health workers, a new location for a museum, a space for Columbia County Economic Team, and a small business development center in the building. However, almost two years later, the renovations are still ongoing at increasing costs.
Before the county’s purchase, the building had already undergone repairs to address seismic concerns; however, the property has required more work to become operational.
“The previous owner completed significant seismic upgrades to the building, and the county is expanding on those to meet current standards,” Pacheco said.
Upon completion of the project, the county intends to assess which other buildings may need improvements to withstand seismic activity.
“The county will complete the John Gumm Building renovation project during the summer of 2024,” Pacheco said. “With the completion of that project, the county can then evaluate its other facilities to determine what seismic improvement opportunities exist.”
Preventing public panic
If a catastrophe were to occur, Pacheco emphasized that a well-coordinated emergency response would be the most effective way to keep people safe and ensure that officials and emergency responders could minimize chaos.
“A prepared, coordinated, well-communicated response to emergencies is the best way to curb public panic,” Pacheco said. “The Columbia County Emergency Management Department has been updating the county’s emergency response procedures and putting together an Integrated Preparedness Plan (IPP). The IPP aims to increase public safety by better integrating and coordinating county-wide emergency preparedness efforts over the next three years.”
The IPP planning team includes the county’s Emergency Management team, Sheriff Brian Pixley, Kelly Niles from the Oregon Department of Forestry, and Deputy Chief Eric Smythe of Columbia River Fire and Rescue.
According to Pacheco, the group has selected five preparedness priorities as lines of effort to focus on:
1. Operational Coordination: The plan will better integrate non-public-safety resources such as public works, utilities, and community-based organizations into public safety operations.
2. Operational Communication: The plan will improve resource integration by establishing specified lines of communication and methods of sharing information throughout the community ranging from nonprofit organizations to cities, county departments, and first responders.
3. Planning: The plan will better integrate and coordinate existing and future public safety plans.
4. Public Information and Warning: The plan will establish a standard of communication in various scenarios and spread best practices to make public safety agencies more effective.
5. Mass Care: This plan will coordinate efforts to provide mass care and shelter support to people, pets, and livestock.
Resources to help people prepare
To better prepare, Pacheco suggested people access the online resources provided by the state.
“The Columbia County Emergency Management Department recommends that all county residents visit the State of Oregon’s website for emergency preparedness planning information,” Pacheco said.
The information on these sites can give Oregonians information about what the potential dangers may be and strategies on what to do to prepare in an emergency. One of the recommendations is for each Oregonian to have a “2 Weeks Ready” plan.
According to the state’s website, a 2 Weeks Ready plan “recommends people have an emergency plan and enough food, water, and supplies to survive on their own for at least two weeks following any large-scale disaster.”
For more information, Pacheco suggested visiting the following websites:
