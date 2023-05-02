SHHS Choir

"We’ve worked hard to get to this point; now we’re just kind of dialing it in to get to those little nuances of the music." - Eric Stearns, SHHS Choir Director

 Will Lohre Country Media, Inc.

Some of St. Helens High School’s most musically inclined will head to Corvallis in the next two weeks to compete at the State Championships in choir and band.

Chor Leonis is the high school’s premiere festival chorus and will compete with other 4A programs on May 5. St. Helens High Music Coordinator and Choir Director Eric Stearns will bring his chorus to the competition riding high off their first-place finish in the COWAPA League Championships.

