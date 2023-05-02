Some of St. Helens High School’s most musically inclined will head to Corvallis in the next two weeks to compete at the State Championships in choir and band.
Chor Leonis is the high school’s premiere festival chorus and will compete with other 4A programs on May 5. St. Helens High Music Coordinator and Choir Director Eric Stearns will bring his chorus to the competition riding high off their first-place finish in the COWAPA League Championships.
“We’ve worked hard to get to this point; now we’re just kind of dialing it in to get to those little nuances of the music,” Stearns said. “It’s all about musicality at this stage. They know the notes. You know, they have their tempos, their rhythms, they have all of that. The basics are there, but how do you make a piece go from being music to being art?”
There are 42 kids in the choir this year, according to Stearns, which he’s pleased with in the wake of COVID. The choir is an auditioned ensemble, and as the advanced choir at St. Helens High School, only the best makes the cut. On May 5, Chor Leonis will compete in the state competition at the LaSells Stewart Center on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis.
Stearns says that about 60% of the choir this year are seniors, with the rest being largely juniors and sophomores. Student Jack Roberts said joining this year’s group has had more benefits than just bettering his singing ability.
“Well, I just wanted to better my music ability, but I’m enjoying it; all these people are great, and I enjoy the company,” Roberts said.
Fellow choir member Vanessa Wallace echoed Roberts’ sentiment, saying that the skills the choir teaches go beyond music.
“I’ve always been very passionate when it comes to music, and choir’s been a really good way to connect with everybody and to get to know people that have the same passions,” Wallace said. “It also just builds a lot of really good skills for the future, like being able to work with other people and also to work through hardships.”
Watching the group practice at St. Helens High School, the mood was light-hearted, with students and Stearns laughing and joking between song rehearsals. This year, the chorus will perform a five-song set that represents a diversity of music in accordance with requirements from the state’s competition regulations. Stearns says he usually has his set selected by late December or early January. Senior Hannah Jensen gave some background on how their set list came together after they get the set at Christmas.
“The songs are kind of the same all year, right? We do a Christmas thing; we start getting our songs for competitions and festivals and all that and work on them throughout the year to better them,” Jensen said.
The songs they will be singing will be a mix of different languages, periods, and composer backgrounds. They will sing a Haitian folk song Wangol, a Hawaiian song Hawai’i Aloha, a Latin piece Dies Irae, the 1500s Renaissance motet Weep, O Mine Eyes, and finally, a gospel spiritual piece Soon I Will Be Done. The final set is a result of collaboration with Stearns and his students.
“It’s a lot of teamwork, [Stearns] comes up with the pieces, and we kind of listen to them together, and we all decide if we want to do that together as a team; he’s really good at taking in our input into consideration,” Wallace said.
This trip to the state competition is another notch on the belt for a program that has competed at a high level since Stearns took the helm of the program seven years ago. The students’ expectations are high, coming off a fantastic regular season.
“This year, I feel so confident that we are going to rule,” Jensen said. “Like way better than last year, because we’re just doing so good!”
This year, there will be seven other schools that St. Helens will compete with. The top four finishers will go home with a trophy, according to Stearns. Stearns said this season has been the most fun he’s had with a choir group in “a long time.”
For Stearns, winning the competition isn’t his main goal; he wants Chor Leonis to perform their best, and if they win doing so, it will be an amazing way to end the season.
“We’re going just because we’ve earned the right to go, we’re excited to perform with all the other great schools, and we’re looking forward to seeing some awesome music from other schools. Honestly, the idea of placing is... We don’t care. We just want to make it our best performance yet,” Stearns said. “That’s what I’m trying to instill in my students, is this sense of collaboration and cooperation, rather than competition. Because, musically in the real world, we’re not going to compete much.”
