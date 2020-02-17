Flags are posted today along Columbia Boulevard in St. Helens in honor of Presidents' Day.
Washington's Birthday, also known as Presidents' Day, is a federal holiday held on the third Monday of February, according to timeanddate.com.
The day honors presidents of the United States, including George Washington, the USA's first president.
The St. Helens Lions Club and local Scout groups place the flags early in the morning on several federal holidays, including President's Day. The flags are retrieved at the end of the day.
The holiday is a day off for most federal, state, county and city employees. Schools are out and local Post Offices are closed.
