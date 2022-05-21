It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students who are named to the Winter 2022 President's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).
- Philip Dobaj of Saint Helens
- William Durham of Scappoose
- Lexine Loos of Scappoose
- Yekaterina Scrivner of Scappoose
SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.
