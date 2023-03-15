State Rep. Tawna Sanchez, a licensed social worker, Rep. Travis Nelson, and Rep. Lisa Reynolds introduced today the Alcohol Harm Reduction Act (HB 3312), which would create a temporary increase in beer and wine pricing in order to fund immediate access to detox and treatment.

Price Boost?

The temporary measure to increase beer and wine prices will reduce alcohol addiction from 12% to 5% and fund immediate access to addiction treatment, according to the state representatives.

Additional funding will be used to educate consumers and children about the adverse health impacts of alcohol, fentanyl, cannabis, and methamphetamines, according to a release from the legislators.

“As too many Oregon families know, excessive alcohol use destroys lives, families, and relationships,” Sanchez said. “Alcohol addiction cuts across income level, race, culture, geography—and politics. That makes reducing the harms of alcohol in our state an issue that should unite everyone. There are over 450,000 people struggling with addiction across Oregon, primarily addiction to alcohol. I believe their lives are worth more than a dime a drink, and I hope my colleagues do too.”

