The price you pay at the pump is slowly falling.

The short days and winter weather of January are making people drive less, lowering gasoline demand, according to the weekly American Automobile Association (AAA) price survey.

But the price of crude oil has climbed higher as fears of a global recession ease. This is putting upward pressure on pump prices. For the week, the Oregon average slips a penny to $3.69. The national average for regular unleaded rises six cents to $3.27.

Gasoline Prices Falling

As of Jan. 18, prices remained above $3 a gallon in parts of Columbia County but have fallen below $3 in other parts of Oregon.
