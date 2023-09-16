Three years after first proposing an estimated $22 million new facility for St. Helens Police a new, less expensive, designed is emerging.
The original design included a court, city council chambers and more, but as the costs mounted and limited resources were available, city officials decided in January to reduce the scale of the project.
“The initial public safety facility was reduced in size removing municipal court, council chambers, IT, along with other office and meeting space, and less site improvements to reduce the cost,” St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh said. “The goal remains to deliver the project within the $12.6M budget and project estimators indicate costs within the budget.”
The city has selected contractor Howard S. Wright as a construction manager/general contractor (CM/GC) to complete the new police station design and architects are working on the construction details.
Funding
To fund the project, the city has been considering an increase in the public safety fee and a bond.
“As part of this year’s budget, the city approved an increase in the public safety fee to $10 per month to pay for the much-needed facility,” Walsh said. “The City Council could consider a bond to reduce the public safety fee amount in the future.”
The facility redesign remains on schedule to begin construction in mid-March 2024. Construction is anticipated to take up to a year, according to Walsh.
The project seeks to address the issue of the outdated police station that currently houses the St. Helens Police Department, at 150 S 13th Street. The 2,200-square-foot building was constructed in 1971. The new facility will allow for the continued expansion of the St. Helens police force as population and call volume increases, according to city planners.
Police recruiting
The city has struggled in its recruiting efforts for new police officers but has been able to added six officers in the past seven years.
“The City’s ability to add any additional officers will directly depend upon having additional resources to pay for more officers,” Walsh said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.