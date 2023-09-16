Three years after first proposing an estimated $22 million new facility for St. Helens Police a new, less expensive, designed is emerging.

Conceptual Drawing

This is the new conceptual drawing of the proposed St. Helens Police building.

The original design included a court, city council chambers and more, but as the costs mounted and limited resources were available, city officials decided in January to reduce the scale of the project.

“The initial public safety facility was reduced in size removing municipal court, council chambers, IT, along with other office and meeting space, and less site improvements to reduce the cost,” St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh said. “The goal remains to deliver the project within the $12.6M budget and project estimators indicate costs within the budget.”

0
1
0
0
0


Online Poll

Are you excited about the return of high school athletics this fall?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.