SHHS Soccer

In Jim Cole’s new offense, he wants ball movement to create the chances.

 Will Lohre / Country Media, Inc.

St. Helens High School (SHHS) students will be back in classrooms soon, but for the athletes participating with the boys soccer team this fall, the work has already begun.

Under the leadership of new Head Coach Jim Cole, SHHS boys soccer will be heading in a different direction stylistically, and Cole hopes that positive results in the win column will follow.

While Cole is new to the head coaching position, he has coached at SHHS before and was the JV Head Coach for boys soccer from 2008 to 2012, when he left to coach his two younger sons in youth soccer.

SHHS Soccer 2

SHHS boys soccer compete at practice following their preseason Jamboree.
