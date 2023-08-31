St. Helens High School (SHHS) students will be back in classrooms soon, but for the athletes participating with the boys soccer team this fall, the work has already begun.
Under the leadership of new Head Coach Jim Cole, SHHS boys soccer will be heading in a different direction stylistically, and Cole hopes that positive results in the win column will follow.
While Cole is new to the head coaching position, he has coached at SHHS before and was the JV Head Coach for boys soccer from 2008 to 2012, when he left to coach his two younger sons in youth soccer.
“Fast forward to this year, and that youngest [son] that I stopped at high school to go coach in youth, he’s a freshman now,” Cole said. “This year’s 28 years of either being the head coach or assisting at some phase of the game.”
Cole said he’s been setting up “mostly winning” teams at the 6th, 7th, and 8th-grade years, and he felt that now was a great time to take his decades of experience and apply them at the high school level.
Preseason
Cole said that getting his team together began in early June with a lot of scrimmage-type play and some conditioning so Cole could evaluate where the players were at and assess their strengths.
The summer practices were largely focused on getting plenty of reps playing to instill the love of the game before focusing on the technical aspects of the game.
“I’m a big one about controlling the ball, possession play, a lot of more Barcelona, Real Madrid type,” Cole said. “We want a little bit more ‘Messi,’ where we’re passing the ball, we control it, and we fight for every inch if we need to, to move the ball, but we really prefer to look around, find the open space and move into it.”
That possession-type offense is contrasted with a more play-the-ball forward with big kicks and try to get athletes on the end of the long passes type of offense.
Cole wants his players to play more of a “thinking person’s game,” using their clever ball movement and space of the field to create chances. The quicker passing style of play will make it difficult for teams to play physically with Cole’s team.
“We have a young team. We have four outstanding freshmen that are playing on varsity. Because they’re freshmen, they’re not very big, but they’re fast, they’re in shape. So that level of possession and moving the ball quickly plays very well into them,” Cole said.
Making adjustments
With a young team, Cole hopes they will be competitive for years to come. However, the team is also led by outstanding seniors, including Antonio Ramos and Captain Cole Leader.
Since Cole has taken the helm, he’s shifted players into different positions that better suit their skills within the new system. Cole said that the style of St. Helens soccer in the past had been more of the kick-the-ball-and-chase style, so this year is bringing an adjustment to what many of the players are used to.
Last year, there was a heavy contingent of seniors and exchange students on the team, so there are many players on the team who are stepping into more prominent roles. As the players have gotten more comfortable with the new responsibilities and Cole’s style, they are starting to grasp the concepts Cole is teaching about possession.
“I always tell the kids, you can’t score if you don’t have the ball,” Cole said.
Cole said that the formation and style that his team plays will largely be dictated by what the opponent is doing. Cole noted that teaching flexibility and adaptability are significant components of what he wants his team to do. Cole teaches that positions on the field are fluid, and it doesn’t matter who plays what but that somebody is there.
Looking ahead
Cole is excited to be competing in the Cowapa League again this year, which is a level he said St. Helens should be competitive in. Last year, the team finished with a record of 1-12-1 and ranked last in the Cowapa League, but with the same record as Astoria.
In their two preseason games, they lost 3-0 and tied their second game 2-2. Cole isn’t concerned about the loss, as it was a friendly preseason game, and he just wants to see that the players are trying to implement the system.
Cole is not alone in coaching the team and relies upon several assistant coaches and volunteers to help get the group ready to compete.
“My assistant coach of many years now is Jose Ramirez, a long-time resident of St. Helens. He is highly recognizable to anyone playing adult soccer in the local area,” Cole said. “His well-respected soccer skill set in playing the game is a huge asset to show the kids how to move on the field as well as the tactics of the game.”
In addition to Ramirez, Cole is aided by other player parents and former St. Helens High School players. Cole said that it’s critical to recognize that there are a lot of people contributing to the team this year.
Between JV and varsity, there are 25 players in the program, and the varsity squad will consist of about 14 or 15 players in a given week.
Ultimately, while Cole is very competitive and wants to win, the experience and life skills the kids take away from their time is the most important aspect of Cole’s coaching.
“Yes, it’s competition, and yes, we want to win games, but I just want to see the kids develop and become good human beings out in the world,” Cole said. “I’m here to help you get not only skills on the pitch but life skills. How to overcome and adapt: give yourself permission to make mistakes, but figure out why you made that mistake. Learn from them, get better. These are all life skills we all need to learn. At the end of the day, it’s a game: somebody wins, somebody loses, but if you gave your all out there, you just have to feel good about the effort you gave.”
