Scappoose School District Superintendent Tim Porter has issued a letter to parents, concerning protests that students say are impacting their safety coming to and from Scappoose High School.
Protestors have staged rallies at the intersection of High School Way and Highway 30, adjacent to the high school.
In the Oct. 29 letter, Porter stated that according to student reports, protestors exchanged words with students and blocked access to school pathways, causing a disturbance.
“Unfortunately, during recent protests, multiple students have reported experiencing events in which their sense of security was threatened,” Porter’s letter reads. “These incidents include adults verbally assaulting children on their walk to school and blocking their sidewalk and crosswalk access. While we fully support the right of people to protest peacefully, and it is our understanding that there may be more protests in the future, we did want (parents) to be aware of some of the concerns that we have been made aware of.”
Porter said he was told that students were criticized by protestors for their adherence to Gov. Kate Brown’s mask mandate.
“All I know is that students reported to us that some of the adults were not being very kind about their mask wearing,” Porter said.
One of Porter’s chief concerns, he said, is the commotion surrounding the protests, and how it can impact the ability of students to get to school safely.
“They had kind of stretched these banners across where they were on the sidewalk, but it wasn’t (like) they weren’t someplace that they aren’t allowed to be,” he said. “But they had stretched these across, and so it made it really difficult for our students to get to cross the crosswalk there. We actually had some incidences of students walking out into the road to get around them which is unsafe.”
The increasing frequency of student reports necessitated his open dialogue with parents through his official letter, Porter said.
“I want to reiterate; this is this has nothing to do with the protesters or their right to protest, that has nothing to do with it,” he said. “We (just) want to let parents know that we’ve had several students report to us not feeling safe with some verbal assaulting going on toward our children, and we just wanted to make sure that the parents peacefully protest.”
In his letter, Porter tells parents the district is taking action to support the safety, security, and well-being of Scappoose students, the actions include:
• Notifying the police regarding these incidents, so they can be proactive in their approach to protecting our community.
• Each morning, the district will have educators outside welcoming students to school in a positive manner.
• Counselors and social workers are available at each school if a student feels the need to connect with a trusted adult.
Read Porter’s full letter to parents attached.
