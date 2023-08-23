The COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges in many aspects of life around the globe, and in Columbia County, businesses did not escape the impact of the coronavirus
There were many challenges that the pandemic presented small businesses, but people may be surprised to learn there were positives coming out of the pandemic as well.
Paul Vogel, the Executive Director of the Columbia Economic Team (CET), detailed the mixed developments businesses experienced during the past several years.
“No question, the pandemic was too much for some businesses to survive. Between emergency pandemic restrictions, employees afraid or unable to work due to illness or childcare issues, the challenges were myriad, and some businesses couldn’t adapt,” Vogel said. “Positive impacts, however, include changes in many peoples’ work circumstances that motivated them to branch out on their own and start new businesses… businesses of all types. That’s good for our small business economy and diversity of goods and services in our communities.”
Small Business Development Center
One of the initiatives the CET took to support small businesses and growth in the county is the development of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC). The CET started the SBDC during the year 2021/2022.
It was borne out of reviewing the business finances of hundreds of small companies and organizations throughout the process of running four grant rounds of emergency relief funds, Vogel said.
“None of those grants turned a business around, but combined with other relief, certainly kept many going. But the important thing was the clear discovery that investing in solid, credible, accountable basic business advising was the best possible investment,” Vogel said. “Every city invested; the county invested; we recruited the statewide small business network as nearly a 50% investor, and we set a responsible start-up period to get established.”
Vogel and the CET were told they shouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t have clients within the first 12 months. Vogel said that the SBDC exceeded expectations and that within the first year, they had over 100 contacts and “scores” of registered clients. Vogel expects that it is a number they will “probably double this year.”
SBDC Director Jason Moon said that their clientele base is strong and that they’ve continued to grow in the months since it was founded.
“Following the easing of shutdowns and the implementation of the Columbia County Small Business Development Center and resource center, we’ve witnessed the revitalization of existing businesses and the emergence of new ones. Currently, over 120 SBDC clients and averaging around ten new clients each month,” Moon said.
The SBDC has hired an additional business advisor and administrative support to increase capacity to meet needs and demand and continue to offer the service and recourse to all small businesses across the county, according to Vogel.
Vogel and Moon noted that while they have supported numerous businesses, there are also small businesses and start-ups outside of their network, so the actual number of businesses that have come out of the pandemic is higher than its membership.
The SBDC helps clients prepare to start and maintain their businesses with various services tailored to succeeding in Columbia County.
“We offer free 1:1 confidential business advising, and are your business resource for helping you start, run and grow your best business, so you can thrive in our local economy,” Moon said. “This includes business plan development, navigating business regulatory processes, helping you manage cash flow challenges, just to name a few.”
Challenges for small businesses
Vogel said the CET has seen consistent start-up and expansion across many sectors. The hospitality industry (i.e., Restaurants, coffee shops, cafes, specialty shops, and food trucks) is on the rise, and there is a resurgence in Rainier, St. Helens, and elsewhere, according to Vogel.
“We hope for success for all. With small businesses, statistically, a high percentage fail in the first three years; if you’ve made it four years, your chances of success are significantly improved,” Vogel said. “We’re still inside that four-year window, but between the new SBDC and now the Growing Rural Oregon (“GRO”) entrepreneurial ecosystem initiative – we have substantial new tools in place – at no charge to business owners.”
One of the biggest challenges businesses faced during the pandemic was the changing regulations and criteria that customers and employers needed to follow.
“Most commonly, businesses struggled with regulation – either meeting the criteria or dealing with customers or employees that refused to comply,” Vogel said. “That affected foot traffic, operating hours, revenue, and especially in retail and hospitality – affected the mindset, loyalty, commitment, mental health – and resultingly – retention and recruitment.”
The challenges that new businesses face begin with getting started, but the real test is being able to maintain what has been built and continued growth.
“Knowing your market, developing a customer base, building a brand, hiring the right team, brick and mortar space in the county, having a plan in place for cash flow, and how to access capital are the biggest challenges I see here at our center,” Moon said.
South Columbia Chamber of Commerce Director Jak Massey said that she has seen issues with businesses being able to find long-term employees for various reasons including low wages, lack of career development, and concerns for mental health.
"I began working for the Chamber nearly 2 years ago, just as the pandemic was starting to let up," Massey said. "As I began to get more acquainted with chamber members and business owners it seems one of the biggest challenges they have been facing is workforce. Whether it be finding the right person for the position or simply finding someone who wants to work."
St. Helens has seen closures affect its downtown landscape, with Molly’s Market, Running Dog Brewery, and The Dockside all closing in the past two years. With COVID restrictions lifting in the past two years, it is difficult to attribute their closures to the pandemic.
“The specific impact and ripple effect of COVID on cities within Columbia County is still unfolding. However, each city was resilient in their own way,” Vogel said. “Small business support resources of all kinds were distributed countywide. At this point on the continuum, businesses that are closing either may or may not be related to the pandemic, more than a year out from restrictions being lifted.”
Areas for development
In the coming years, Vogel expects Columbia County to continue to grow. Vogel said that there are a number of large industrial tracts that are now fully platted, served by utilities, and are ripe for development.
In downtown St. Helens, St. Helens Main Street has obtained three major grants for main street business expansions, including The Klondike and Crooked Creek Brewery.
The GRO initiative, for which CET has contracted with the City of St. Helens (and is funded by the Ford Family Foundation), will be instrumental. It will be important for both entrepreneurial, high-growth scale business start-ups and for developing key resource and asset inventories and maps for funders, lenders, commercial properties, and professional service providers, according to Vogel.
CET, as the Travel Oregon Destination Management Organization (DMO), has obtained multiple tourism funding grants for beautification, asset improvement, and destination development in communities across the county, Vogel said.
“Additionally, we applied for and were accepted as one of a few DMOS for Travel Oregon’s ongoing Destination Development and Destination Downtown workshops. We held a series of workdays in June and July with volunteer leaders from all over the county,
developing manageable downtown development strategies, techniques, and projects that can be executed in any of our communities,” Vogel said.
