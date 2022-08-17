Cities in Columbia County are reviewing their legal avenues concerning Oregon’s efforts to allow psilocybin products to be used to treat mental health issues, such as depression.

Hallucinogenic

Psilocybin is a hallucinogenic substance obtained from certain types of mushrooms.

Psilocybin is a hallucinogenic substance obtained from certain types of mushrooms that are indigenous to tropical and subtropical regions of South America, Mexico, and the United States, according to the National Drug Intelligence Center.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research is leading the way in exploring innovative treatments using psilocybin, according to the center's website.

