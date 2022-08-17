Cities in Columbia County are reviewing their legal avenues concerning Oregon’s efforts to allow psilocybin products to be used to treat mental health issues, such as depression.
Psilocybin is a hallucinogenic substance obtained from certain types of mushrooms that are indigenous to tropical and subtropical regions of South America, Mexico, and the United States, according to the National Drug Intelligence Center.
The Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research is leading the way in exploring innovative treatments using psilocybin, according to the center's website.
"The molecular structure of psilocybin, a naturally occurring psychedelic compound found in 'magic mushrooms,' allows it to penetrate the central nervous system," the website states.
Studies by John Hopkins University researchers and others have shown that psilocybin can help with depression.
Oregon has the one of the highest prevalence of mental illness among adults in the nation and an estimated one in every five adults in Oregon is coping with a mental health condition.
Gov. Kate Brown has declared addiction as a public health crisis in Oregon and has proposed spending over $2.8 billion on mental health and behavioral health programs.
The Oregon Psilocybin Services (OPS) Section at Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has released a new set of proposed rules related to psilocybin products, testing and training programs under Ballot Measure 109, also known as the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act, which directs OHA to license and regulate psilocybin products and the provision of psilocybin services.
Oregon Measure 109, which legalized the use of psilocybin products to those over 21 in a controlled clinical setting, was passed in November 2020.
Cities want more time
However, the St. Helens City Council has decided that a voters should make the decision concerning a proposed 2-year ban on such sales of psilocybin products in St. Helens.
“In St. Helens, the measure was close to a 50/50 split among voters, according to St. Helens City Administrator John Wash, who added that it will likely take the OHA several years to fully develop rules to administer this measure.
According to Walsh, Oregon cities have a few options in responding to this measure.
They can do nothing and allow the immediate use of psilocybins without finalized rules from OHA being completed yet: Put a two-year moratorium on the use of psilocybins until OHA has time to develop rules; or ban this type of use by businesses inside city limits.
“Because the vote was close in St. Helens and OHA has not yet had time to develop regulations related to Measure 109, the city council has decided to place the decision before voters and see if they want a two-year moratorium on psilocybin businesses operating inside St. Helens city limits,” Walsh said. “This will allow OHA time to fully develop rules related to these types of businesses and give the city clear guidance moving forward.”
The Clatskaien City Council also decided to refer the issue to voters.
During the regular monthly Clatskanie City Council meeting Aug. 3, the council members voted 3-2 to refer the ban to voters in the November General Election. Councilor Gary Jones abstained, saying he needed more information before making his decision.
“There were a lot of people who testified against the ban during the council’s meeting,” Hinkelman said. “Those opposed to the ban were very much in favor of having the psilocybin products available for their medicinal purposes.”
Hinkelman said the two-year ban would allow the Oregon Health Authority to define and adopt rules to help guide cities and counties in regulating the psilocybin products.
