The City of St. Helens is inviting the public to a reception for outgoing City Council President Doug Morten at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The reception will occur before the before the regular 7 p.m. city council meeting at the Council Chambers in St. Helens City Hall, 265 Strand Street, Plaza Entrance.

“On behalf of the City, the staff would like to thank Doug for his 16 years of dedicated public service to our community,” city officials state in a release about the reception.

