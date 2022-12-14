The City of St. Helens is inviting the public to a reception for outgoing City Council President Doug Morten at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21.
The reception will occur before the before the regular 7 p.m. city council meeting at the Council Chambers in St. Helens City Hall, 265 Strand Street, Plaza Entrance.
“On behalf of the City, the staff would like to thank Doug for his 16 years of dedicated public service to our community,” city officials state in a release about the reception.
In a one-on-one interview, The Chronicle gains insight from Morton about his dedicated city service.
The Chronicle: When did you first become a St. Helens City Councilor and why did you seek that position?
Doug Morton: Prior to the 2006 election a citizen wide survey was conducted regarding effectiveness of city government. The negative results were humiliating, disgraceful, and revealed an overwhelming lack of trust, transparency, communication and stewardship, which fell on the shoulders of city leaders. I was confident, that with my past experience with respectable leadership roles in the US Army (‘66-‘68), Timberline Ski & Ride School (‘68-present), Portland Public Schools - Lincoln High School as coach and teacher (‘70 - ‘2001), various professional and service organization boards; Columbia Learning Center Director, Columbia County CASA Director, Columbia County Rotary Director & Scholarship Chairman,
My directorship with the Alameda Neighborhood Association (10 yrs) and the Northeast Coalition of Neighborhoods, as director (2 yrs., along with the Alameda Neighborhood Association, as land use chairman - which reported to the Portland Planning Commission. Additionally, I was a director (3 yrs) and co-chairman (1 yr) of Clear Hills Condominium Association in Welches, Oregon along with developing property and restoring residential and commercial buildings. The experience yielded me skill sets with the private residential and commercial sectors as well as in the municipal arena. I had confidence that I had the experience and the passion to address the issues that plagued the city and restore confidence in the local government for the people it served.
My experience in team building with athletics at Lincoln HS yielded me national, regional, state and district honors. That experience opened up opportunities to for me to teach and coach workshop clinics internationally, nationally and locally. I gained valuable experience in working amongst a diversity of people in facilitating group presentations with teachers, coaches, students and parents.
I was a presenter at The National High School Coaches Association annual meeting in Miami in 1994. I was also a presenter at the annual meeting of the National Education Journalism Association in Portland in 1996. I presented sports clinics in Russia when I was participating as an exchange coach/educator with the Gorbachev-Reagan Educator Exchange program. With that, I had gained confidence in my public speaking skills addressing large audiences. My delivery was consistent throughout the years in encouraging collaborative methods with effective communication.
The Chronicle: What has been most rewarding and the most challenging for you during your time on council?
Morton: As President of the council, I feel that I have been very effective. One example is that early on, I authored a compromise to a split council regarding our method of governing - a pure ‘commission form’ of government (like Portland uses and which St. Helens traditionally used) versus a ‘manager’ form as most cities use throughout the nation. My hybrid compromise was adopted and is effectively used today with satisfaction.
My idea was rather than a counselor overseeing, or running a department, he or she would simply become a liaison between the department head, the city administrator, and to the council. In the making of major in-house decisions, the councilor, the department head and the city administrator must all agree, or the issue at hand, goes to the full council for deliberation and final decision. The hybrid form allows the counselor to be a part of the decision-making process without full authority. This system offers appropriate checks and balances between council and staff. It is utilized effectively in disciplinary action and limited emergency department expenditures. It has become our governing policy with success and effective outcomes.
While overseeing the Parks Commission, 14 of my 16-year tenure, we expanded waterfront property for the proposed a Kayak launch at Grey Cliffs Waterfront Park, while making access and parking improvements. An updated restroom facility, with adequate security, was added by the vehicle turn around.
We recently expanded waterfront property at Columbia View Park to the south by adding an access turn around and an updated performance stage with additional playground area for children. The expansion is a key component and first step for the expansive Riverwalk Project, which opens up the entire waterfront of the acquired mill property.
I proposed Nob Hill Nature Park out of surplus property over a decade ago. From that, Friends of Nob Hill Nature Park has kept the park up with their dedicated volunteer work. Recently, we added a boardwalk through Nob Hill Nature Park’s Wetland that connect to the numerous trails, along with a kiosk and benches. At the same time, I spearheaded efforts to obtain an Inner Government Agreement with the state (IGA) for use as a nature park. Since then, a friends group has developed it into a preserve. Dalton Lake Nature Preserve has been enhanced to be an effective salmon smolt holding refuge during their migration. It offers informational kiosks, benches and improved trails along the Columbia River waterfront.
I lead the way with the city’s efforts in constructing St. Helens Veterans Memorial Plaza at McCormick Park. It has turned out to be an effective point for public gatherings and Veteran’s ceremonies. In addition, an up-dated playground facility was recently added next to an additional covered shelter. An 18-hole, world class disc golf course was constructed on the west side of the park. An off-leash dog park (a fenced dog park was recently added to Heinie Heumann Park) was developed to the north along with a skateboard facility and a BMX track. Lights were added to the two upgraded softball fields. The Lions Club has maintained the exercise trail and the St. Helens Garden Club maintains beds in the park. Parking areas and roadways were paved, and restrooms were updated. Most importantly, camping became prohibited because of safety issues.
I also lead efforts to privatize the concession camping on Sand Island Marine Park. The manager of the camping area provides shuttle transportation to and from the island by boat. Camping spots are maintained, and the property is kept clean to State Park standards. The city has been relieved a tremendous liability in maintaining the island and has saved thousands of dollars with the agreement. Boaters have access to the island’s sand beaches and areas away from the camp sites. The city now makes money with Sand Island Marine Park rather than it being a major expense.
All the previous improvements mentioned above have been made on limited budgets and limited staff. Grants were obtained for the majority of the monetary improvements. Volunteer involvement has been a huge asset to the parks program. We developed an insightful Master Plan early in my tenure which is now ready to be updated with collaborative visions. I feel proud of the fact that we have accomplished so much with such a lean budget.
While overseeing public works, I lead the efforts to rid the city of the embarrassment, that the ridiculous, constructed volcano was causing with the citizens. It was situated on the divide of St. Helens Street and Columbia Blvd. It was to serve as an icon for the city. Oh My! What a hideous site; looking like a giant third grade papier-mache project, constructed of concrete, with story book images painted on the surface. Not at all representative of our commercial sector sitting in the heart of our city. It had to come down immediately. Shortly after, I gave the garden club a call and in short time we had a beautifully constructed landscaped garden that replaced the obnoxious volcano. That’s one example of the familiar cliche, “our citizens deserve better.”
Overseeing public works was extremely satisfying. So much was accomplished with our sanitation issues regarding wastewater and storm water run-off. Many miles of gravel streets were paved as well as efforts were made for additional sidewalks. I lead the way for ‘safe passage,’ especially for children, seniors and the handicapped. One example on Gable Road, that serves the high school and retirement facility, finally came to fruition most recently. The aprons of our city along highway 30 are now well kept and presentable to passer-byes, with a future design concepts in place.
I’m very proud to have been a part of public works and parks for the past 16 years. I have tremendous respect for the dedicated crews and their supervisors that keep our city safe and functional. It is a winning team with good work ethic and positive attitudes that foster good relations with our citizens and positive outcomes. I could not have had a better experience with those workers over the years.
The dedicated city staff, which represent various departments, have been so inspiring with their enthusiasm and team building. I could not have been surrounded by a friendlier group - that handles many tough situations with our citizens on a day-to-day basis. They are personable, friendly with spontaneous humor and they always get their work done with quality and on time. It’s a great team - that’s out front! It has felt so good to be associated with them!
I would also like to acknowledge our various volunteers that serve on our boards and commissions. Their immeasurable work has such positive impacts with the city. For example, the Parks Commission has been my baby for the past 16 years. We’ve had exceptional leadership on that team with the chairmanship rotating on an annual basis. And what a team it has become. Each commissioner looks after a park and reports accordingly. Consequently, each park gets special attention from the commission throughout the year. I find that each commissioner is dedicated and truly cares about the parks as if it was their front yard. They team with one another for clean-ups and work parties. They have a passion and a vision for the city parks that has yielded wonderful outcomes. This is my team and I’m so proud of how effective this team has become. A remarkable group that has definitely made a difference in our city. I’m going to miss being associated with this team.
And finally, I’d like to acknowledge our present council and past councils that I have served on. I am a team builder with a decorated past of doing just that. It’s a ‘we’ process rather than the ‘I’ concept. For the most part, I’m proud of what the council has become, but it has encountered its fair share of hick ups and anyone knows that those go away as fast as they come on.
We don’t look back on negative trivia but move forward with a passion for positive outcomes with the city. Each newly elected council members can make a difference. A big difference, but it takes the entire team to accomplish that. I surely will be remembered for my initiative and perseverance in promoting the Riverfront Development. It was an idea that caught gained traction once the city obtained the property from Boise Veneer. What has emerged in such a short time has been remarkable and unheard of in the circles of city developments. Thank you, John Walsh!
We are now shovel ready - a dream turning into reality; thanks to so many stakeholders and concerned citizens. Whatever emerges on that property needs to be sustainable and meet the needs of environmental, commercial and residential concerns on a equal basis - like a three legged stool. So much is happening because the council is functioning like a winning team…something that I know about, and deeply care about. So, I salute the new council and the mayor with these three words: “Go Team St. Helens!”
