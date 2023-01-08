In the past two months, utility providers in Oregon and Washington have experienced deliberate attacks on substations within their power grids.
There were incidents in the Puget Sound area, Clackamas, Oregon, Eastern Washington, and others.
By the numbers
Doug Johnson is a media spokesperson for Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) and detailed that they and other utility providers have seen an uptick in incidents since November.
"We've had multiple utilities in the Northwest experience attacks, and there have been about 20 such events since late November," Johnson said.
While Johnson said that the rise in attacks may not be a "trend" yet, the current volume of incidents is a departure from the norm. The most significant attack that BPA experienced was on Thanksgiving Day in Clackamas, OR. While the attack did not cause substantial damage to the power grid, Johnson warned of the potential dangers of these attacks.
"When people are able to turn off the lights and stop the electricity from flowing when this happens, people in the general public are affected," Johnson said. "Street lights don't work. Medical devices can't work for people that need them at home. The lights are out, so the potential for serious injury, even death, is incredibly escalated when something like this happens."
With these attacks seemingly on the rise, utility providers are closely guarding details about the specific nature of the episodes to prevent potential assailants from having a "roadmap" for future incidents.
Law enforcement and PUDs
According to Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley, there have not yet been any attacks on substations within Columbia County.
"We haven't had attacks on any of our substations," Kyle Boggs, Columbia River PUD Community and Public Relations spokesman who told The Chronicle. "The only thing I might add is to request that if your readers see something suspicious, to let us know."
The Chronicle also checked with Sarah Johnson, the Customer Relations and Service Manager for Clatskanie PUD.
"It is concerning to see what's happening to some of the other utilities; luckily, we have not had any attacks on our substations," Sarah Johnson said. "But we have reevaluated and updated some security measures and things, I wouldn't really want to go into details on what those updates are because of security, but it is concerning to see that this has become something nationwide that several utilities have experienced direct attacks on their substations."
Pacific Power is a utility provider for larger parts of Oregon and serves Lincoln City and the Lincoln County area. In response to The Chronicle's inquiries about incidents within Lincoln County, Pacific Power released the following statement:
"We have security measures in place to protect our assets and keep our customers and employees safe and secure. We are working closely with industry partners and law enforcement to monitor the situation and will apply any emerging threat information to evaluate against our security measures. As always, protecting the grid and ensuring a reliable and affordable supply of energy are top priorities for the energy industry and Pacific Power."
In response to questions regarding when, where, and who may have carried out attacks, Pacific Power media representatives referred to the initial statement. While specific information is unavailable, Pacific Power and BPA did say security measures are in place to protect the substations. They are working with authorities to investigate the source of the incidents.
Arrests
This past week, authorities arrested two men in Washington state in connection to the vandalization of four power substations around Tacoma on Christmas Day. According to media outlets in the area, the two men told police that they attacked the substations to aid in a burglary. After the power was down, the two men allegedly broke into a local business affected by the outage and robbed the register.
The damage to the substations is estimated to be at least $3 million. According to media sources in Washington state, the Christmas Day attack also left more than 15,000 customers without power. Conspiracy to attack energy facilities can carry up to a 20-year sentence in prison.
Public watch
While utility providers and law enforcement are increasing their security at their assets, Johnson of Bonneville Power Administration and Pacific power also implore citizens to be aware of any suspicious activity around substations in their area.
"We would hope that individuals who live near, work near, or are doing anything recreational near an electric substation, if they see something suspicious, report it. We're certainly in a 'see something, say something' posture right now," Doug Johnson said. "And we just hope that the individuals who would want to perpetrate something like this understand the danger that they're putting people in when they do something like this."
Follow developments here online and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
