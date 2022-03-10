Construction for a new public safety facility at Kaster Road and Old Portland Road in St. Helens could begin in 2024 and take approximately 14 months to complete.
Mackenzie, a Portland-based professional architecture and interior design company and the city’s consultant for the multi-million-dollar project discussed the timeline and a few relatively minor changes to the scope of the project during the St. Helens City Council work session March 2.
City officials have stated that the current police station is outdated and to meet increasing public service demands, the new facility is needed.
The department employs 23 staff members in the current 2,200 square foot building at 150 S 13th Street that was constructed in 1971. The proposed public safety facility would expand to 22,000 square feet and include space for the municipal court, city council chamber and a community room.
The Mackenzie consultants reviewed timelines and used illustrations in large blocks of color showing the outside and inside of the new facility and said there would be more opportunity for public engagement in the process.
During the work session, Councilor Stephen Topaz voiced concern about access from Old Portland Road into the new facility and the space for police operations.
“I think your design is terrible,” Topaz said. “We wanted access to Old Portland Road. That’s now gone. You need to re-think what this building started out to be, a police station. Down the road the police are going to be left out. Personal safety is critical. It’s important to get to Portland Old Road instantly.”
But other councilors stated that the facility’s space would provide needed police access and that the access to the building would be safe and secure.
“I think we will have lots of space,” Councilor Jessica Chilton said. “I am really happy with that design and I think it is going to work out.”
“This building can be expanded. That’s the saving grace,” Council President Doug Morten said. “The building reflects a lot of thought.”
“Good job,” St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl told the Mackenzie representatives. “It looks good.”
St. Helens is preparing to fund construction of a new public safety facility at Kaster Road …
Police Department report
During the work session, St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) Chief Brian Greenway outlined his semiannual department report.
See the full police report outline at www.thechronicleonline.com.
At the end of the presentation, Greenway gave a pitch for more funding to hire more police officers. The plea followed a Feb. 24 visit to the city council by St. Helens Police Association representatives who issued a letter to the council citing a police department staffing crisis.
“If no action is taken to mitigate this issue now, SHPD will have no choice but to reduce service levels,” according to the letter. “SHPD will not be able to provide 24-hour staffing for the community.”
“We may yell at you for coming to us asking for more money, but do it,” Councilor Topaz told Greenway during the March 2 city meeting.
“We aren’t making any promises, but I am glad this conversation is taking place,” Councilor Patrick Birkle said.
The city council is expected to take up the police staffing and funding issues during the city’s annual budget sessions this spring.
Follow developments at www.thechronicleonline.com and in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
