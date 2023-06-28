Columbia River County PUD
Courtesy

As wildfires continue to be an increasing threat to the Pacific Northwest, we are continuing to increase our efforts to combat against damaging blazes.

Accurate weather data is a vital tool we rely on in our efforts to mitigate destructive wildfires. We recently purchased and installed a Remote Automatic Weather Station (RAWS) in St. Helens to help in this regard. Oregon Department of Forestry, our partner for this project, will maintain the RAWS now that it is up and running.

This weather station will provide valuable data to us and other agencies in Columbia County. This unit provides timely weather data like temperature, humidity levels, and wind speeds that help assist in fire management. The data collected is then transmitted to the National Weather Service, where it is available to the public.

