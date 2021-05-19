A spot check by The Chronicle shows a significant jump in gasoline prices in Columbia County in the past 24 hours.
Prices increased nearly 10 cents a gallon in St. Helens. Across the county, what we are paying for gas ranges from $3.30 to nearly $3.45 a gallon for regular unleaded, as of Wednesday, May 19.
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA) Oregon/Idaho, states in the West Coast region are seeing larger smaller increases in pump prices than other parts of the country, in part because of our geographic separation from states that were impacted by the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. Hawaii (+4 cents) has the largest weekly increase in the region. Arizona (+3 cents) has the smallest weekly increase in the region.
One reason pump prices have been consistently climbing in the West Coast region is that the refinery utilization rate has held steady between about 82% and 83% since early April, while demand has climbed, according to the AAA's weekly price survey.
Gas price spikes are easing in the Southeast and East Coast regions that were impacted by the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. Some states saw prices shoot up by 21 cents in a matter of days. With the pipeline back in operation and supply slowly being restored, gas prices in these states and the national average are starting to show increases that are more typical for this time of year. For the week, the national average for regular climbs six cents to $3.04 a gallon. The Oregon average gains three cents to $3.39. This is the seventh-smallest weekly increase in the nation.
The national gas price average is at its most expensive since November 2014. The Oregon average is at its highest price since June 2019. The national average was expected to flirt with $3 a gallon leading up to Memorial Day weekend due to increased demand, but the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline caused prices to spike weeks ahead of the holiday.
"Prices will continue to fluctuate leading up the Memorial Day weekend,” AAA Oregon/Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds said.
AAA projects a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend with 37 million Americans including 485,000 Oregonians expected to travel 50 miles or more from home. This is up 60% from last year which fell during the early phase of the coronavirus pandemic. Find details in the AAA Memorial Day travel news release.
Demand decreased slightly to 8.80 from 8.86 million b/d, for the week ending May 7 according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). This is up from a year ago when demand was at 7.4 million b/d when states enacted lockdowns and travel restrictions and Americans were quarantining due to COVID-19.
Visit AAA.com/covidmap for an interactive map with the latest travel restrictions and policies for North America.
Quick stats
Oregon is one of 48 states and the District of Columbia with higher prices now than a week ago. North Carolina (+20 cents) and South Carolina (+20 cents) have the largest weekly increases in the country. These states were greatly impacted by the Colonial Pipeline outage. Alaska (+1/2 cent) has the smallest weekly increase. Oregon (+3 cents) has the 43rd-largest increase in the nation. Indiana (-2 cents) and Michigan (-1 cent) are the only two states with week-over-week declines.
California ($4.14) and Hawaii ($3.87) continue to have the most expensive gas prices in the country. California is the only state with an average above $4 a gallon, and 17 states and the District of Columbia are above $3, up from 15 states and D.C. a week ago.
The cheapest gas in the nation can be found in Louisiana ($2.72) and Mississippi ($2.73). For the 19th week in a row, no state has an average below $2 a gallon.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia have higher prices now than a month ago. The national average is 17 cents more and the Oregon average is 16 cents more than a month ago. This is the 26th-largest month-over-month increase in the nation. Delaware (+32 cents) has the largest monthly increase in the country. South Dakota (+6 cents) has the smallest monthly increase.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia have higher prices now than a year ago and 46 states have a current average that’s a dollar or more higher than a year ago. The national average is $1.16 more and the Oregon average is $1.00 more than a year ago. This is the sixth-smallest yearly increase in the nation. Utah (+$1.34) has the biggest yearly increase. Hawaii (+70 cents) has the smallest year-over-year increase. Compared to a year ago, gas prices are very expensive as last spring was prime quarantine time across the country.
California is the most expensive state for the 18th week in a row and is the only state in the nation with an average above $4 per gallon. Hawaii, Nevada, Washington, and Oregon round out the top five. Alaska is seventh. Arizona is 12th. Oregon is fifth for the 11th week in a row.
All seven states in the West Coast region are among the 17 states in the country, along with D.C., that have averages above $3 a gallon.
