The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is extending its temporary rules change allowing Oregon gas retailers to provide self-service on a voluntary basis.
The action is taken in order to address worker shortages at stations statewide.
State Fire Marshal Jim Walker has extended the deadline from May 9 to May 23.
“We want to thank Oregonians and Oregon businesses for adjusting how they fuel up their vehicles and serve customers with this extension of rules suspension, which allows for self-service at Oregon gas stations,” Walker said.
Station operators will continue to have flexibility to manage their operations and ensure refueling is safe for customers and service station attendants, while keeping stations open as COVID-19 impacts fueling stations’ workforce.
The extension of the self-service rules change does not impact areas of the state that are already authorized for self-service refueling under state law. Information about the extended rules change for self-service gasoline can be found on the OSFM website,
