Tribute
Jeremy C. Ruark / The News Guard

On Saturday, November 9, from noon until 4 p.m. at the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum located on the 3rd floor of the Rainier City Hall (use side entrance). This is the third year that the Rainier museum has honored their Veterans. In the last three years our exhibit has grown from 65 to 198 veteran photos and snapshots from World War II, the Vietnam and Korean War. Each Rainier veteran will be honored with an 8x10 photo. All these pictures have been put on a CD and will be sold for $5.00. The exhibit also includes war memorabilia and uniforms donated and shared by local veterans. If you would like to honor a family member that has lived in the Rainier area, and add them to next year’s exhibit, you can submit their photo and military history to the Rainier museum any Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. or send to kay-lynn2@hotmail.com.

