In their 39th year of operation, organizers of the annual Merchants’ Toy N Joy Auction are raising the goal.
“Our goal for this year, since it’s the 39th year, is to gross $39,000,” auction volunteer Susannah Sass said.
Last year, the fundraising team responded to the pandemic by facilitating an online event, along with raffles and opportunities for cash donations. The three-pronged approach to fundraising yielded more donations than ever before.
“I think we ended up having our best year ever,” Sass said. “Obviously we had two events, but we grossed just over $50,000 last year.”
The auction will still be held virtually this year according to Sass, but Toy N Joy organizers have updated their engagement strategy to make the event livelier and keep regular donations rolling in.
“We’ve started utilizing a lot more social media time to get more people aware, build awareness, and educate people on what we do,” Sass said. “It’s been a little different the past few years, because we really don’t have a need for actual boots on the ground if we’re not having a physical event.”
Sass said that Toy N Joy fundraisers intend to make the bidding process as close to normal as possible.
“We’re going to set up a Facebook Live so people can see the items (displayed) instead of just the photos on the website,” she said.
Sass said that an auction held online allows the fundraiser to reach a wider audience.
“(There) are a consistent 300 people every year, and a lot of the time it can be the same 300 people,” Sass said. “Switching to online has really broadened our audience, adding things that anybody can donate cash to. We have a lot of people that asked us about donating toys, and we can just direct them straight down to the fire station.”
Unwrapped new toys may be dropped off at Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) stations.
Some of the items up for bid this year include sunglasses, acupuncture sessions, wine baskets, gift cards to local businesses, and a Christmas tree with decorations inspired by last year’s theme: The Ultimate Ugly Christmas Sweater Party.
“When we finally meet in person, we’ll be doing an ugly sweater contest. But for this year, we have a tree that we usually decorate and auction off fully decorated. The Christmas sweater will be the theme for the decoration for the tree,” Sass said. “We tried a virtual online ugly sweater contest last year and it didn’t really get a lot of participation.”
Toy N Joy also offers more cost-effective ways of participating, such as the raffle, where ticket prices run as low as $5.
“We’re going to be raffling off a generator, KitchenAid mixer and other items that I haven’t picked up yet, a few gift baskets,” Sass said. “We (also) have tickets to Hillsboro Hops games, Portland Thorns games, a signed soccer ball from the Portland Timbers to pick up and gift certificates mainly to the local places.”
The funds benefit CRFR Volunteers’ Toy N Joy Program, Scappoose Care & Share, the St. Helens Kiwanis Holiday Hope program, Community Action Team and the Columbia Pacific Food Bank. The projects by these groups are designed to assist local families in need.
Merchants' Toy N Joy Auction President Mindy Sass has been involved with the program for over 20 years and her daughter Susannah Sass has followed her lead and joined her in organizing the event.
“It’s fun for me to help try to make every Christmas the best Christmas for other people in our community, especially this year when everything is so unscrewed and just crazy,” Sass said. “I am just a sucker for Christmas.”
Bidding for the online auction runs from Thanksgiving to 7 p.m. Dec. 4. The annual event has raised over $600,000 in the last 37 years, according to Mindy Sass. Businesses can donate gift cards up until Nov. 16.
Businesses can donate items to be auctioned, and anyone is welcome to make a cash donation.
Those who prefer to donate cash or directly to CRFR can refer to the link: www.crfr.com/toynjoy.
