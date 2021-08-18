Following results of a Cost of Service Analysis (COSA), Columbia River PUD is moving forward with rate adjustments.
Beginning with the utility's bills October 1, the PUD's residential customers and small general service customers will each see their monthly base charge increase by $3 per month. The new residential base charge will be $18, up from $15.
The base charge for small general service customers goes from $25 per month to $28 per month.
Residential customers receiving the income-qualified discount will see their base charge go from $3 per month to $3.60 per month.
Irrigation customers will see a difference in the amount and frequency of their base charge. Currently, they are billed $200 annually. That will change to $20 per month.
There will be no impact to the energy charge for these customers. Income-qualified seniors will continue to receive a 10% discount on their energy charge.
"We're really pleased we're able to keep our rates low – to an overall 1.2% increase," Columbia River PUD General Manager Michael Sykes said.
With this change, CRPUD's residential rates are still about 20% lower than the statewide average and 33% lower than the national average.
Large general service customers and industrial customers will see slight decreases for their energy charges. The energy charge for large general service customers will decrease from 5.06¢ per kilowatt hour to 4.93¢ per kWh. Industrial customers' energy charge will decrease from 4.40¢ per kWh to 4.29¢ per kWh.
"This could be really positive for our existing industrial and large general service customers," Sykes said. "We hope that it encourages new industry to locate here with the reduced rate."
These changes are in line with the Columbia River PUD Board of Directors' long-term plan to align PUD revenues with the recommendations of the COSA, according to a release from Columbia River PUD.
The COSA recommends collecting 60% of revenue through variable costs, like the energy charge, and 40% of revenue through fixed costs, like the base charge. Increasing the base charge is a small step toward the COSA recommendation while minimizing the impact on customers.
"I think we've done a good job financially, working to keep our rates low and continuing to work towards the goals of the COSA within what we think is reasonable," Columbia River PUD Board Member Jake Carter said. "I like what I'm seeing here on our increase: Keeping it as low as we can and trying to balance it out better."
The PUD's Rate Advisory Committee met in June to review the results of the 2021 COSA. The Board of Directors held a public hearing concerning the proposed rate change during its August 17 meeting.
"As much as we would like not to have any increase at all, the rate of inflation is forcing us to adjust it," Columbia River PUD Board Member Garratt Tayler said. "Unfortunately, we're paying more for certain materials since the pandemic hit and it's not likely to return to normal any time soon."
Columbia River PUD provides electric service to 19,890 meters in Columbia and Multnomah Counties.
For more information, call 503-397-1844.
