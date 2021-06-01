Oregon Heath Sciences University (OHSU) Scappoose Family Medicine is helping improve local adolescent immunization rates by participating in the Rural Adolescent Vaccine Enterprise, or RAVE, project.
Through May 2022, OHSU’s Scappoose clinic and 44 other rural Oregon clinics are collectively leading local, community-wide intervention projects as part of their involvement in the project. RAVE aims to increase vaccination against the Human Papilloma Virus, or HPV, in rural Oregon by supporting primary care clinics.
Approved more than a decade ago and recommended by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the HPV vaccine is safe and effective at preventing cancers of the cervix, throat, mouth and genitals. It is currently recommended for boys and girls starting as early as age nine.
Despite the HPV vaccine’s proven track record and the fact that it is covered by insurance, only 33% of Oregon adolescents completed the vaccine’s series by their 13th birthday in 2020. The HPV vaccine requires either two or three doses, depending on a recipient’s age.
“Our clinic is dedicated to improving the health and safety of our community, and by increasing HPV vaccine rates among children and adolescents, we can prevent future disease,” OHSU Scappoose nurse practitioner Maeve McGarry said.
The Rural Adolescent Vaccine Enterprise project launched in July 2018. The statewide project is led by OHSU researchers L.J. Fagnan, M.D., and Patty Carney, Ph.D, and is funded by the American Cancer Society.
The OHSU Scappoose Clinic is located at 51377 Old Portland Raod in Scappoose. The clinic may be readed at 503-418-4222.
For more information about the OHSU Scappoose Clinic RAVE Project, visit https://www.ohsu.edu/sites/default/files/2019-10/RAVE%20Flyer%20for%20Web%20Badge.pdf
