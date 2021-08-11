Supporters of the St. Helens High School Band Program are hoping the Saturday, Aug. 7, can and bottle drive and a GoFundMe account will help in their efforts to replace a supply trailer stolen from the high school in mid July.
Organizers said they are overwhelmed with the community support that included donations of dozens of large plastic bags packed with cans and bottles that filled a portion of the school’s parking lot at the Saturday event.
“We think once we take in the cans and bottles we received we have come close to reaching our goal of $10,000,” St. Helens High School Band Director Noelle Freshner said. “This community and Lions from all over have been unbelievable in the wake of this. We meet alumni this weekend from across the area who drove in from as far as Vancouver and Gresham to donate to us.”
The cans an bottles will be submitted for recycling and the money earned will go toward replacing the St. Helens Band Patrols supply trailer, which included two large marching band and color guard changing tents, a large food tent, tent sidewalls, tent rain drains, spare tent pieces, 100 buckets for students to sit on during performance breaks, shelving, three roaster pans, a microwave, various food service items, bottle and can drive PVC stands, bags, and supplies.
The value of the stolen trailer is $10,000. As of Monday, Aug. 9, the stolen trailer and supplies had not been located and police were continuing to ask for any information from the public that might help solve the crime.
Those wishing to make a financial donation can do so through the group’s GoFundMe account at: www.gofundme.com/f/st-helens-band-patrons-fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.