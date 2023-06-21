Oregon legislative leaders have announced the $153 million Behavioral Health Care Delivery Budget Framework.

The investments will help strengthen the state’s behavioral health workforce, stabilize mobile crisis funding, and support response and recovery resources to ensure access to high-quality, affordable services for everyone who needs them, according to the legislative leaders.

Behavioral Health Crisis Funding

The behavioral crisis funding is one of the key priorities for Gov. Kotek and the state legislature during the 2023 session at the state capitol building in Salem.

Part of the framework is House Bill 2757, which passed out of the House Revenue Committee June 20. The bill will expand and build on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and programming for 9-8-8, the national suicide prevention hotline number launched in Oregon in summer 2022—a critical resource for Oregonians experiencing mental health crises, the legislative leaders said.

