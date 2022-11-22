Columbia River Fire & Rescue welcomes several new firefighters to the district.
"These gentlemen have spent the past eight weeks training extremely hard," a CRFR Facebook post states. "They will all spend the next 12 months as probationary firefighters and continue to work hard to keep up their training and skills, all while serving the community in an emergency services capacity. Their hard work and dedication has been undeniable and we are so proud of our newest members. Congratulations class 22-3, well deserved!"
The firefighters/EMT/Paramedics are all career members who have been going through extensive training with the fire agency since August.
