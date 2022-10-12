From left: Casey Garrett - County Commissioner, Jay White - Citizen and Employee of Grumpy's Towing - Distinguished Citizen Award, Trooper Chris Cowen - Oregon State Police - Medal of Meritorious Service, Trooper Grace Davey - Oregon State Police - Medal of Meritorious Service, Sheriff Brian Pixley - Columbia County Sheriff - Medal of Valor, Margaret Magruder - County Commissioner, OSP Sgt. Chad Drew - Oregon State Police - Medal of Valor, Superintendent Terri Davie - Oregon State Police Superintendent, Henry Heimuller - County Commissioner.
A moment of recognition was conducted before the Columbia County Board of Commissioners weekly public meeting honoring a citizen, four law enforcement officials, and Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley.
Pixley present four awards to citizen Jay White, and Oregon State Police Sgt. Chad Drew, OSP Trooper Chris Cowen and OSP Trooper Grace Davey.
The brief ceremony follows the officer-involved shooting at Grumpy's Towing last March where a murder suspect was shot and killed during a disturbance at the Scappoose business.
Pixley and Drew were the primary officers involved in the actual shooting exchange with the suspect.
“Today I was honored to recognize these heroes in our community with special awards for their bravery," Pixley told The Chronicle. "They ran towards danger when the bullets were flying and put their lives on the line to protect the citizens of Columbia County. I am honored to be able to call them my friends and to work alongside such amazing people.”
Pixley himself also was honored with a Medal of Valor, presented by OSP Superintendent Terri Davie during the Oct. 12 event.
