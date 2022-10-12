A moment of recognition was conducted before the Columbia County Board of Commissioners weekly public meeting honoring a citizen, four law enforcement officials, and Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley.

The Awards

From left: Casey Garrett - County Commissioner, Jay White - Citizen and Employee of Grumpy's Towing - Distinguished Citizen Award, Trooper Chris Cowen - Oregon State Police - Medal of Meritorious Service, Trooper Grace Davey - Oregon State Police - Medal of Meritorious Service, Sheriff Brian Pixley - Columbia County Sheriff - Medal of Valor, Margaret Magruder - County Commissioner, OSP Sgt. Chad Drew - Oregon State Police - Medal of Valor, Superintendent Terri Davie - Oregon State Police Superintendent, Henry Heimuller - County Commissioner.

Pixley present four awards to citizen Jay White, and Oregon State Police Sgt. Chad Drew, OSP Trooper Chris Cowen and OSP Trooper Grace Davey.

The brief ceremony follows the officer-involved shooting at Grumpy's Towing last March where a murder suspect was shot and killed during a disturbance at the Scappoose business.

