An online, interfaith vigil to support and honor Portland-area law enforcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16.
The prayer vigil will be hosted by the Portland OneCOP Initiative and the National Sheriffs’ Association.
U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced will join Portland Police Bureau Chief Jami Resch Multnomah County Sheriff Michael Reese and faith leaders from across Portland for the vigil.
All Portland-area faith and community leaders, law enforcement personnel, the public and media are invited to attend this free event.
A web link will be provided upon registration for attendees who wish to participate in the listen-only video conferencing portion of the event. For registered attendees who do not wish to or are unable to participate in the video conference, a view-only livestream link will be made available at the time of, and after, the vigil.
To register for this event, visit www.portlandvigil.us. For more information, contact Patrick Royal at patrickroyal@sheriffs.org, or call 401-465-0800.
The COVID-19 pandemic and public health emergency has changed the way people live in Portland and throughout the country, according to a release from the vigil organizers. Amid these unprecedented times, public servants at the Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, and other area law enforcement agencies have remained steadfast in their duty to protect and serve, the release states.
As an expression of appreciation for their courageous efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, MovementForward, Inc., in partnership with the National Sheriff’s Association (NSA), is hosting this virtual prayer vigil as part of their Portland “One Congregation One Precinct” (OneCOP) Initiative and national “Supporting the Blue” campaign.
About the National Sheriffs’ Association
The National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) is one of the largest associations of law enforcement professionals in the U.S., representing more than 3,000 elected sheriffs across the nation, and with a total membership of more than 14,000.
NSA is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising the level of professionalism among sheriffs, their deputies, and others in the field of law enforcement, public safety, and criminal justice. Throughout its seventy-nine-year history, NSA has also served as an information resource for all law enforcement, as well as state governments and the federal government.
About MovementForward, Incorporated
MovementForward, Inc. (MFI) is a modern, inclusive social change organization working to protect, promote and advance the civil and human rights of all people. MFI is working to build a multiracial, multifaceted and intergenerational movement for social justice, economic parity, educational equity, racial reconciliation and global peace by bringing diverse people together to solve problems.
Founded in 2015 by emerging faith leaders in Atlanta, MFI provides this generation of Americans a conciliatory voice to offer programs, projects, activism, empowerment opportunities, and targeted issue campaigns to advocate for one standard of justice regardless of race, class, gender, religion, orientation or immigration status.
MovementForward, Inc. provides innovative, inclusive, and solution-focused direct action, leadership development, ongoing programs, special projects, educational forums, community meetings and other strategic advocacy initiatives for civil and human rights, racial reconciliation, social justice, civic and cultural development, peace, and economic and educational parity.
The OneCOP initiative, MovementForward’s signature program, facilitates positive, ongoing partnerships between local law enforcement agencies and diverse congregations of every faith tradition. This includes organizing various crime and violence prevention/solving efforts, hosting public safety briefings, providing cultural and sensitivity training, conducting officer appreciation events, holding community safety workshops, and hosting forums focused on bettering the relationship between cops and citizens.
The year 2020 marks the 150th anniversary of the Department of Justice.
Learn more about the history of the agency at www.Justice.gov/Celebrating150Years.
