The Columbia County Board of Realtors (CCBR) have recognized two local members with it’s Realtor of the Year and Community Service Awards.

Angela Kane, of Keller Williams Real Estate, has been awarded Realtor of the Year and Linda Bolen, of John L. Scott Real Estate, received the 2020 Community Service Award.

Honored

Angela Kane of Keller Willams Real Estate holds her award for Realtor of the Year.

The Realtor of the Year Award recognizes realtor spirit, business achievements, service to CCBR, Oregon Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors, and work in the community.

Recognized

From left to right, the 2019 Community Service Award recipient Peggy Howell, Linda Bolen, the 2020 Community Serviced Award recipient and Columbia County Board of Realtors President Tammy Scamfer. The three are from John L. Scott Real Estate.

The Community Service Award recognizes community volunteer work.

According to its website, the Columbia County Board of Realtors has more than 130 Realtor, appraiser and affiliate members working together to make homeownership dreams come true. The 10-member Board of Directors is made up of hard-working volunteers who meet quarterly and organize monthly continuing education events and run the business of the association.

For more information, contact 503-679-7590.

