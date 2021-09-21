The Caples House Museum is one of the recipients of the 2021 Oregon Restore DeMuro Award.
A formal presentation of the award is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 30 at the Caples House Museum, located at 1925 1st Street in Columbia City. A reception in the Knapp Center will follow the award presentation.
Over the past night years, the DeMuro Award has promoted historic preservation and reuse in Oregon by spotlighting and celebrating outstanding rehabilitation projects, and sharing the lessons learned from those case studies.
According to Restore Oregon, the award "honors the legacy of our friend and Board member, Art DeMuro, whose career embodied vision, persistence, creativity, excellence, and sound economics."
Restore Oregon publicly honors the award recipients at the Restoration Celebration ceremony each November.
"The winners are also exclusively acknowledged on the Restore Oregon website and the case studies are published in our quarterly magazine Field Notes," Restore Oregon states on its website.
The purpose of the DeMuro award is to:
- Inspire more historic preservation in Oregon
- Recognize significant leaders in the field
- Promote excellence in the practice of historic preservation
- Build partnerships between Oregon preservation professional and advocacy communities
The Caples House and its property were willed to the Oregon State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (OSSDAR) as a museum in 1959 by Dr. Caples’ daughter, Dell Caples Houghton.
Artifacts inside the Caples House are remnants from the house’s history, and most were once the property of the Caples family, who occupied the house continuously from 1870 to 1959, according to museum officials. Dr. Charles Green Caples, who migrated across the Oregon Trail as a boy, built the two-story home in 1870. He studied medicine in Portland and eventually established his own practice.
The house is part of a larger complex, which includes the Knapp Center which people can rent out for events like weddings. On the property there is also an original tool shed, full of authentic tools from that period. Next to the shed is a children’s museum full of toys and a doll collection from the time period. There is also a tea cottage adjacent to the Caples House.
In 2020, a major renovation to the Caples House was completed. Those work included installing a foundation for the house to prevent a host of damages to the building. The Chronicle reported on the construction efforts in September 2019, when the house was raised six feet off the ground in order to install the foundation.
