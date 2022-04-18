St. Helens Public Works Director Mouhamad Zaher has earned the Certified Public Works Professional – Management (CPWP-M) designation from the American Public Works Association (APWA).
The CPWP-M designation is to recognize individuals in the public works field who have the knowledge and experience to effectively manage departments within a public works agency.
According to a release from the City of St. Helens, the recognition is a huge accomplishment since only 90 individuals nationwide have earned their CPWP-M from the nearly 35,000 municipalities that are members of the APWA. The Certified Public Works Professional program was launched by APWA in August 2018, and Zaher is among some of the first candidates to earn the designation.
“It’s an honor to serve the citizens of St. Helens,” Zaher said. “The CPWP-M certification further enhances my goal to provide world-class service to our community and to sustain the livability and quality of life of our city.”
Zaher was hired as the St. Helens Public Works Director in November 2020. Prior to working for St. Helens, he graduated from Portland State University with a B.S. in Civil Engineering and an M.S. in Engineering & Technology Management. With over 11 years of combined experience from the private and public sectors, Zaher has in-depth experience overseeing all phases of multi-million- dollar projects, including infrastructure, commercial facilities, semiconductor, civil and construction engineering, and enterprise technology projects.
Other highlights of his work include public works, project management, site improvements, transit systems, transportation engineering, and tenant improvement projects of both occupied and unoccupied spaces.
To obtain the CPWP-M designation, candidates must have three years of public works supervisory experience and prove their ability to manage a public works department. Candidates must prove competence in the areas of communication, budget and finance, human resource management, administrative operations, procurement and contract administration, project management, asset management, and emergency management, all while displaying an overall understanding of basic public works operations.
“Being a public works director is one of the most rewarding roles that any professional can strive for," Zaher said.
About APWA
The American Public Works Association (www.apwa.net) is a not-for-profit, international organization of more than 30,000 members involved in the field of public works. For more information about the program, contact APWA Credentialing Coordinator April Wardlow at awardlow@apwa.net, or by phone at 816-595-5298.
