Two of St. Helens’ best middle school athletes received the annual John Beck Memorial Award, which recognizes athletic excellence and character and seeks to support athletes as they continue competing in high school.

Nate Peau and Jadyn Pense of St. Helens Middle School received the award at an assembly at the middle school on June 16 with John Beck’s siblings in attendance.

The award is a remembrance of John Beck, a local teen who tragically died in a head-on collision on May 20, 1968. Beck was a formidable athlete who competed in multiple sports and was an exemplary student and community member. Alan Holinbeck is the Athletic Director at St. Helens Middle School and has been managing the award since 2019.

