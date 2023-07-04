Two of St. Helens’ best middle school athletes received the annual John Beck Memorial Award, which recognizes athletic excellence and character and seeks to support athletes as they continue competing in high school.
Nate Peau and Jadyn Pense of St. Helens Middle School received the award at an assembly at the middle school on June 16 with John Beck’s siblings in attendance.
The award is a remembrance of John Beck, a local teen who tragically died in a head-on collision on May 20, 1968. Beck was a formidable athlete who competed in multiple sports and was an exemplary student and community member. Alan Holinbeck is the Athletic Director at St. Helens Middle School and has been managing the award since 2019.
“The winner embodies John’s spirit of competition and does all the little things (extra workouts on their own), that includes helping others get better too,” Holinbeck said. “That with a good GPA and comments from their educators goes with the awards they receive throughout the school year.”
Peau and Pense were named the winners of the award out of six finalists. These six were selected from a pool of 30 by a three-person committee made up of Holinbeck, one of the school’s administrators, and Athletic Supervisor.
Peau participated in football, wrestling, basketball, and track and field, while Pense took part in wrestling and track and field. Pense will continue on to play sports at St. Helens High School, while Peau will be attending Central Catholic.
“Nate is signed to play football at Central Catholic, but he will wrestle for the Lions over the next four years,” Holinbeck said.
Winners receive $600 to help support athletes continued athletic success through their four years of high school. For example, Holinbeck said that a past winner used some of the funds she received to purchase a softball bat.
A Student Foundation committee disperses the funds, monitors that the athletes are making good use of their award money, and ensures they get reimbursed.
The award was presented for the first time to Dan Durbin in 1969. For a period from 1983 until about 1999, the award lay dormant. The award became revitalized through the work of Jim and Tom Linares in the late ‘90s, and the financial component was introduced, according to Holinbeck. Since then, the award has been given out each year.
This year was exceptionally special, however, because there was a reunion of past winners hosted at the middle school on June 15 as a tribute and celebration of Beck. Holinbeck described it as “something special.”
