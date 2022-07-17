Oregon State University (OSU) has announced the names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Spring 2022.

Honor Roll

A total of 7,150 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Students on the Honor Roll included:

Saint Helens

Jacob J. Boyle, Sophomore, Business Analytics; Amanda M. Click, Senior, Management; Sophia M. Estep, Senior, Biology; Gaven C. Kust, Sophomore, Biology; Cameron J. Lein, Senior, Elect and Computer Engineering.

Abigail E. Marx, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Jasmine R. Weaver, Junior, Biology.

Warren

Emelia M. Reardon, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Michael C. Rhodes, Sophomore, Mathematics; Caden J. Verzino, Senior, Computer Science.

Scappoose

Alia M. Alshamsi, Senior, Microbiology; Griffin E. Barron, Sophomore, General Engineering; Cora L. Beaudry, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Ashton J. Bisner, Sophomore, Graphic Design; Gage A. Ekstrom, Freshman, General Engineering.

William E. Harley, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Samantha E. Howarth, Freshman, Creative Writing; Vivian E. Irving, Freshman, Public Policy; Thomas P. Karter, Sophomore, English; Emily L. Padrow, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science.

Colin J. Peterson, Senior, Architectural Engineering; Brooklyn N. Ramsey, Freshman, Psychology; Mason J. Reardon, Freshman, Natural Resources; Robert A. Vincent, Junior, Computer Science; Robert C. Walsh, Senior, Kinesiology.

Lauren I. Whisenhunt, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; McKenzie J. Worthington, Senior, Political Science.

Rainier

Devin P. Crosby, Freshman, Elect & Computer Engineering; Kelsea M. Kees, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Lena G. Lentini, Senior, Graphic Design; Jacob B. Sorensen, Sophomore, General Engineering; Triniti A. Wareham, Junior, Biology.

Clatskanie

Brandyn M. Brownfield, Senior, Forestry; Martha L. Coe, Junior, Psychology; Dawson T. Evenson, Sophomore, Business Administration; Foster A. Evenson, Junior, Forest Engineering; Levi D. Mcdonald, Senior, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences.

Jonathan M. Moravec, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Joshua J. Ray, Freshman, General Engineering; Samuel J. Shockley, Junior, BioHealth Sciences.

Westport

Ali Wilson-Yaakola, Senior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biolo.

Vernonia

Hannah R. Kraus, Sophomore, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Do you have an emergency response plan for your home and/or business?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.