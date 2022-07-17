Oregon State University (OSU) has announced the names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Spring 2022.
A total of 7,150 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the Honor Roll included:
Saint Helens
Jacob J. Boyle, Sophomore, Business Analytics; Amanda M. Click, Senior, Management; Sophia M. Estep, Senior, Biology; Gaven C. Kust, Sophomore, Biology; Cameron J. Lein, Senior, Elect and Computer Engineering.
Abigail E. Marx, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Jasmine R. Weaver, Junior, Biology.
Warren
Emelia M. Reardon, Senior, Ecological Engineering; Michael C. Rhodes, Sophomore, Mathematics; Caden J. Verzino, Senior, Computer Science.
Scappoose
Alia M. Alshamsi, Senior, Microbiology; Griffin E. Barron, Sophomore, General Engineering; Cora L. Beaudry, Senior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Ashton J. Bisner, Sophomore, Graphic Design; Gage A. Ekstrom, Freshman, General Engineering.
William E. Harley, Senior, Chemical Engineering; Samantha E. Howarth, Freshman, Creative Writing; Vivian E. Irving, Freshman, Public Policy; Thomas P. Karter, Sophomore, English; Emily L. Padrow, Sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science.
Colin J. Peterson, Senior, Architectural Engineering; Brooklyn N. Ramsey, Freshman, Psychology; Mason J. Reardon, Freshman, Natural Resources; Robert A. Vincent, Junior, Computer Science; Robert C. Walsh, Senior, Kinesiology.
Lauren I. Whisenhunt, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; McKenzie J. Worthington, Senior, Political Science.
Rainier
Devin P. Crosby, Freshman, Elect & Computer Engineering; Kelsea M. Kees, Senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Lena G. Lentini, Senior, Graphic Design; Jacob B. Sorensen, Sophomore, General Engineering; Triniti A. Wareham, Junior, Biology.
Clatskanie
Brandyn M. Brownfield, Senior, Forestry; Martha L. Coe, Junior, Psychology; Dawson T. Evenson, Sophomore, Business Administration; Foster A. Evenson, Junior, Forest Engineering; Levi D. Mcdonald, Senior, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences.
Jonathan M. Moravec, Junior, Mechanical Engineering; Joshua J. Ray, Freshman, General Engineering; Samuel J. Shockley, Junior, BioHealth Sciences.
Westport
Ali Wilson-Yaakola, Senior, Biochemistry and Molecular Biolo.
Vernonia
Hannah R. Kraus, Sophomore, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.