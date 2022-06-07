It’s not just local high school student athletes being honored this year for sports team achievements.
Wrestlers at St. Helens Middle School captured back-to-back District Championships. The wrestlers, led by head coaches Donnie Brummer and Jeff Andrehsen, went on to compete at State competition.
Two of the boys from the team, Ethan Story, and Greg Hall, qualified for State competition.
“Greg Hall had an amazing tournament,” Brummer said. “He was unseeded. He had several come from behind victories in arguably the hardest weight class in tournament (125lb class), to make the state finals. He battled hard and finished with a second-place trophy.”
Story qualified for state by placing third at regionals. He participated at State but did not place.
“Our girls team won second place in the state of Oregon out of 127 teams and two third place finishes,” Brummer said.
In the following interview, Brummer gives us his insight into middle school wrestling.
The Chronicle: Why do you believe middle school wrestling is important for the students?
Donnie Brummer: Wrestling mirrors life better than any other sport. It is you versus the competition. The separation is in the preparation. The better you prepare the more likely it is you will win. There are lessons in every match, win or lose.
The Chronicle: What do you hope the students take away from their middle school sports experience that they can use as real-life lessons?
Brummer: We hope each and every wrestler we coach learns that you get what you earn. If you want something, find a way to work for it. Live inside the work. Find little ways to work more.
The Chronicle: As a middle school coach, what do you take away from your experience guiding the students?
Brummer: Coaching the St. Helens Middle School team is our investment in our local community. A child that goes through our program will know what it looks like to set goals and to work hard toward those goals. We focus on correct behavior, celebrate academic achievement, and continually coach them to fight to improve themselves.
I would like to also to add something about the growing sport of girls wrestling. It is the fastest growing sport in the United States. Our high school girls team mentors the middle school athletes throughout the season. The high school team recently hired their own coaches and are having great success early in our communities’ new program. The St. Helens wrestling program owe so much to Greg and Amy Grabois for tirelessly working to improve the youth, middle school and high school program.
Youth wrestling is provided to our St. Helens community completely free of cost thanks to the hard work by Greg and Amy. Donated wrestling shoes, wrestling uniforms, mat time with our experienced coaches, and joining the St. Helens wrestling family is completely free for our kids.
For more information, contact St. Helens Middle School at 503-366-7300.
