St. Helens local Tim Mack is new to the strongman scene, and after a third-place finish at a local strongman event in his first event last year, Mack upped his game, finishing second at the War of Strength competition in Vancouver, Wa.
“I was a little anxious. I was like, ‘I can’t complain.’ I put in all the work I did. I laid it out there on the field, you know, so it is what it is at this point,” Mack said. “When they said my name; second place, I got a stupid grin on my face, and I just moseyed my way over onto the podium!”
Mack is no stranger to heavy objects; he works at a moving company primarily operating in Portland. While lifting heavy things is part of Mack’s everyday life, it wasn’t until a couple of years ago that Mack began to consciously train for competitions with the help of his trainer and friend Jake Swales.
Swales works with a local landscaping company but got an education in physical training at the National Personal Training Institute in Portland and at PCC. Swales currently trains four other clients besides Mack.
“I get to have fun with my guys. I’m not stuck in some preset programming that someone else created that I have to push on people,” Swale said. “Everything comes from my own brain. So everything that we do is from my 12 or 13 years of experience.”
As someone just breaking into the strongman scene, Mack and Swale were happy with the performance, and they said the performance even garnered the respect of the other lifters in the competition.
“The first time around, nobody really knew who we were; we kind of came out and surprised everyone,” Swales said. “The gentleman who beat Tim out for first, I think he’s been doing this for a couple years; he’s been in three or four competitions. Tim comes out, starts showing out like he does, and he starts coming out asking questions.”
Mack is currently in the Novice division, but he has a pro card, so he can compete in events like this. Once a person wins a novice competition, they can move up to the next level, the open division. According to Swale, it usually takes a couple of years for people to get on to the scene and begin making waves.
Following his competitions, the people Mack competed against have taken an interest in Mack as the new guy on the scene and are impressed with his performances, especially given that he is lifting out of a home gym.
With the help of Swales, Mack built a home gym in his garage, and Swales helped Mack develop training regimens designed to prepare Mack for his competitions.
“Going into the second one, me and him were both a lot more comfortable,” Swales said. “The movements are different, but we know what to expect as far as how to get ready.”
This year, Mack secured a second-place finish in the novice division, which included eight other lifters. According to Mack, he was the lightest and shortest in the heavyweight field.
Swales said there were five primary movements in the competition, with the primary focus of the event being the axle bar. The five movements were axle clean and press, carry and drag medley, Husafell carry, axle bar deadlift, and stone to shoulder.
Competitors take on each event under the supervision of judges and spectators as they try and maximize the amount of weight or reps they are able to do in a given challenge. For example, the weight of the axle bar is 185 pounds for Mack’s weight class, and Mack completed 15 reps in the clean and press event.
Moving forward, Swale hopes to continue his personal training, and Mack is considering what a path to the open division might look like. There is a more casual event in Salem that they are preparing for, but they also have eyes on a return to more competitive lifts, like the Oregon Feats of Strength Strongman event that Mack placed third in last year.
“I think quietly, in the back of both of our minds, we would like to make a return to that large competition,” Swale said. “Especially if we’re still in the novice range, if we could go in there and get the first place W at the largest competition on the West Coast, there would be something super gratifying about that.”
