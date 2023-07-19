St. Helens local Tim Mack is new to the strongman scene, and after a third-place finish at a local strongman event in his first event last year, Mack upped his game, finishing second at the War of Strength competition in Vancouver, Wa.

“I was a little anxious. I was like, ‘I can’t complain.’ I put in all the work I did. I laid it out there on the field, you know, so it is what it is at this point,” Mack said. “When they said my name; second place, I got a stupid grin on my face, and I just moseyed my way over onto the podium!”

Mack is no stranger to heavy objects; he works at a moving company primarily operating in Portland. While lifting heavy things is part of Mack’s everyday life, it wasn’t until a couple of years ago that Mack began to consciously train for competitions with the help of his trainer and friend Jake Swales.

