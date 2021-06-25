The St. Helens High School Band Program has been selected as the Oregon Schools Activities Association (OSAA) 5A winner of the Les Schwab Tire Centers Team of the Month.
This is the first award for the St. Helens School District and the first time a Band Program has received the award, according to the OSAA.
Each month throughout the school year, September through May, Les Schwab Tires and the OSAA will recognize a varsity team of the month for each of the six classifications. Each winning team will be chosen based on performance, dedication in the classroom, and service to the community.
The Les Schwab Tires Team of the Month will be selected from nominations. To nominate a team for consideration, please fill out the form below. The deadline is the 25th of each month.
Each winner of the Les Schwab Tires Team of the Month award will receive a commemorative trophy and $100 will be donated to the team's program, courtesy of Les Schwab Tires. The winning teams will also be celebrated by the their local Les Schwab Tires store. Winners will be announced on the OSAA website and across OSAA social media platforms.
