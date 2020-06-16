St. Helens High School is one of 25 middle and high schools receiving recognition as a high achieving leadership program.
The Oregon Association of Student Councils (OASC) sponsors the award, which sets high standards for councils and recognizes their accomplishment when standards are met.
Councils begin by setting goals in the fall and work hard all year to achieve them. In order to receive the award, councils must be involved in community service, activities that promote school spirit and pride, sportsmanship, unity, recognition, and involvement in leadership training, according to an OASC release.
“Student leaders have the opportunity to make a tremendous impact on the culture and climate of their school and the academic success of their student body by the activities they sponsor,” OASC Executive Director Sara Nilles said.
“There are many great leadership programs around the state, and our goal is to become one ourselves," St. Helens High School Activities and Leadership Director Noelle Freshner said. "We set a goal this fall to at least apply in the spring, and see where we needed to make changes or add for the future to potentially reach Gold."
The application required attending and facilitating many events and activities during the year, from the schools typical assemblies and dances, to conferences, and community outreach, according to Freshner, who said it had been her personal goal to try to reach Gold within her first five years in her position at the high school.
"This June wrapped up my second year in this position and we still have a lot of room to grow in the future to become even better," she said." We had no idea till we began filling out the application in February that we stood a chance of reaching Gold this year! When we started filling it out we were so excited at the thought that we may have done enough! I am so proud of our students for their hard work and dedication to their school’s climate and culture, not only when we were in the building, but since school closed! They really do deserve this award.”
The OASC serves middle and high school student councils around the state and is a department within the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators.
Nilles said the association usually recognizes its award schools at the OASC Spring Conference in April, however, this year the schools are being honored virtually. The award certificates will be mailed to the schools in August.
"We are incredibly proud of our schools and student’s resiliency and efforts to think outside the box during times of COVID while continuing to provide opportunities for their students to connect virtually," Nilles said. "We look forward to finding a variety of new ways to honor our schools this fall too."
For a full list of recipients visit http://oasc.org/?page_id=433
