The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) and its retail partner Safeway St. Helens announce the grand opening of Oregon’s newest dealer redemption center.
The St. Helens Safeway drop door location, at 794 Lower Columbia River Highway, will now allow BottleDrop account holders to return their Green and Blue bags for free, thanks to a new partnership between Safeway and OBRC.
According to a release from OBRC, the location will make it easier for Columbia County residents to access and make the most of their beverage container returns. Account holders can receive 20% more in returns when they use funds to buy groceries through the BottleDrop Plus program.
Account holders can also donate to refunds to their favorite charities through BottleDrop Give, or transfer their refunds to an Oregon College Savings Plan account.
OBRC has scheduled a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of this new location.
According to the OBRC website, the group is a cooperative corporation owned by Oregon beverage distributors and grocery retailers. It manages the deposit flow, reimburse grocery retailers for refunds paid to the public, pick up and process returned beverage containers across the state and operates BottleDrop Redemption Centers.
