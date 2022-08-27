Redistricting

The organization is seeking to reform the state's redistricting process.

People Not Politicians (PNP) has filed a proposed initiative petition for the November 2024 ballot to reform what the group calls Oregon’s dysfunctional and partisan redistricting process, and to replace it with an independent citizens’ commission for fair representation.

The petition was filed Aug. 24 with the Oregon Secretary of State Office in Salem.

Currently, Oregon legislators gerrymander voting districts to re-elect incumbents in safe districts, thereby reducing political competition, according to a release from PNP.

