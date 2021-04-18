Editor's Note: The following report is featured in The Chronicle's annual Reduce Reuse Recycle special section in the April 14 print editions and here online.
Columbia County residents have stepped up recycling efforts over the past year, according to Hudson Garbage Site Manager Kanale Tumlinson.
In the following conversation, Tumlinson provides details into how the company has partnered with the region’s recycling efforts.
The Chronicle / The Chief: What is the current community participation in your company's recycling programs, is it up or down over the past two years and what has been the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic?
Kanale Tumlinson: In Columbia County we have seen an increase with the recycling efforts on the residential side due to the pandemic with most people working from home, including online school. However, with the pandemic in 2020 our commercial business has seen a decrease.
The Chronicle: What areas are you currently offering recycling programs and are there plans to expand the system?
Tumlinson: Hudson Garbage collects recycling in all areas we service. This includes St Helens, Columbia City, Rainier, and Clatskanie. We also collect recycling in the unincorporated areas of Columbia County such as Warren, Deer Island, and Goble.
The Chronicle: Of the major cities in Columbia County, which recycles the most, and why?
Tumlinson: The majority of our recycling comes from the city of St Helens, this is due to the population and the continued growth we see each year.
The Chronicle: How does your home recycling pickup system work, what type of materials do you collect and what materials are not collected?
Tumlinson: At Hudson Garbage we provide 65 & 95 gallon roll carts to our customers across Columbia County, in St. Helens we offer weekly pick up of recycling, in the other areas of Columbia County we service recycling every other week.
Items that are acceptable in the roll cart are – paper, cardboard, plastic bottles and tubs, and metal. Items that are not accepted are – NO plastic bags, styrofoam, glass, food items such as pizza boxes, and clamshells.
The Chronicle: What are the costs for the home, businesses and commercial recycling services?
Tumlinson: In St. Helens city limits recycling and yard debris service is included in our residential garbage service which is $55.88 every other month. Commercial comingle service is $8.97 per cart per month.
The Chronicle: What happens to the recyclable materials your company collects.
Tumlinson: The customer sorts their recycling (commingle) at home that is then picked up on a specific service date. Our trucks bring the materiel to the Columbia County Transfer Station, we then load commingle into 48 foot trailers that is sent to a materiel recovery facility (MRF), this is then sorted on a sort line by automated robots and workers, the sorted product is baled then sent to several plants to be reused.
The Chronicle: How much recyclable materials are collected in Columbia County during an average year?
Tumlinson: In 2020 between Hudson Garbage Service and Waste Management in Scappoose, and Vernonia we collected 2,972.110 tons of commingle recycling, we also collected 882.860 tons of cardboard.
The Chronicle: Give your insight for homeowners and business operators about why recycling is necessary.
Tumlinson: It is important for us to recycle at our homes and business as we help to keep tons of recycling material out of the landfills each year. Recycling also helps to reduce our carbon footprint, the material can be reused in everyday items. It is also important we clean certain items before we recycle, such as mayonnaise and ketchup bottles. Food contaminated items such as pizza boxes, is not recycling due to the food residue left on the cardboard.
The Chronicle: What's the best contact phone and email we might publish for folks who have questions about recycling?
Tumlinson: Hudson Garbage’s main office can answer all recycling questions by phone at 503-397-1534.
