In her first legislative testimony since her inauguration, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has urged the Oregon Legislature to pass her $155 million plan to reduce homelessness statewide.

In Newport

Gov. Tina Kotek visited Newport last fall during her campaign for office.

The legislation, HB 5019, includes urgent assistance and funding statewide for homelessness prevention programs, more shelter capacity, rehousing services and more.

Kotek declared a homelessness state of emergency on her first day in office and called on the legislature to pass an early investment package to address Oregon’s homelessness crisis.

