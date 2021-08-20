Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley has posted a letter to Gov. Kate Brown on the Columbia County Sheriff's Facebook page stating he will not enforce the state's latest COVID-19 health and safety requirements.
The following is Pixley's letter to Gov. Brown.
"I write to you today on behalf of the citizens of Columbia County in hopes of opening a dialogue. As Sheriff, it is my responsibility to provide for the peace and safety of those in Columbia County. I believe it is in the best interest of Columbia County, and all other counties throughout Oregon, to retain local control over decisions affecting the public health and safety and to protect the individual choice of those we represent.
"The people pf Columbia County want our county back. The citizens have endured "two weeks to flatten the curve," unemployment and the loss of several of our small businesses over the last year and a half and we have had enough!
"You have once again initiated what many consider to be an unconstitutional mandate by requiring our children and citizens to wear masks and by requiring vaccinations for state employees, healthcare workers and teaching staff. We have had enough of your overreaching mandates and bullying threats. In short, Columbia County Sheriff's Office will not be enforcing vaccination requirements or mask mandates.
"The citizens of Columbia County will choose to wear a mask or chose not to wear a mask. We will choose to get vaccinated or choose not to get vaccinated. But we will do so as individuals with free will over our own bodies. And I, as Sheriff, will fight for and support residents of Columbia County in this endeavor.
"As Sheriff of Columbia County, I took an oath to uphold the constitution and to stand up and defend the people of this beautiful county we call home. I, and other elected leaders in Columbia County, have the right to do what is in the best interest for our community. Let us do so. We demand local control be place where it works best, in the hands of the individual citizens and local officials who represent Columbia County."
Reaction
The Chronicle has reached out to the Columbia County Board of Commissioners to find out if they endorse Pixley's statements and if his letter represent the county's position concerning the state health and safety mandates. We have also contacted Gov. Brown's office for her comments about Pixley's letter.
We'll post follow ups to this story as we gather more details. In the meantime, join the conversation. Do you agree with Sheriff Pixley's letter and is he speaking for you? Post your comments with this story.
