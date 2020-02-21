A police chase ends with the suspect running across six lanes of I-5 before being captured.
According to a release from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, the incident began on February 19, as Cowlitz County deputies located a gold minivan associated with a shoplift incident in Kelso, which had previously fled from police. The vehicle was seen running red lights in Kelso.
When a deputy tried to stop the minivan, the vehicle fled Northbound in the Southbound lanes of I-5. A deputy attempted to stop the vehicle from entering oncoming traffic but was unsuccessful. When the vehicle exited at Milepost 48, a Castle Rock police unit pursued it Northbound on Huntington Ave. The minivan was reportedly swerving at oncoming traffic and caused a pedestrian to jump out of the way to avoid being hit in a crosswalk.
As the vehicle approached I-5 near exit 49, Castle Rock police and a deputy attempted to stop it from again going Northbound in the Southbound lanes but were unable to stop the vehicle. The minivan continued until approximately Milepost 51, where it wrecked next to the Toutle River RV Resort.
The driver fled on foot while a passenger was taken into custody on a warrant. Deputies, Castle Rock Police and Washington State Patrol troopers searched the area with a K-9 and drone but were initially unable to locate the driver.
The driver was identified as Mark Garrett Hector, 31, of Kalama, who was later located by Castle Rock Police near I-5 milepost 52. Hector resisted arrest and fled across all six lanes of I-5 until he was taken into custody by deputies.
Hector was booked into Cowlitz County Jail on charges of Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement Officer, Reckless Endangerment and Resisting Arrest.
The Sheriff's Office would like to speak with the pedestrian and other vehicles that encountered the suspect vehicle as it went through Huntington Dr. in Castle Rock.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Deputy Caity Neill at 360-577-3092.
Please refer to Kelso Police Department regarding the initial theft incident.
