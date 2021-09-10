The search for a 67-year-old California man has been suspended after officials said he fell into the ocean along the Oregon Coast.
At approximately 2 p.m. n Thursday, Sept. 9, Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a subject who had fallen into the ocean at Devils Churn, a USFS Day Use Park, located near Highway 101 near milepost 167 in Lincoln County.
Preliminary investigation revealed Steve Allen, of Walnut Creek, CA attempted to jump across Devils Churn and fell into the ocean. Devils Churn is a narrow inlet in Lincoln County.
Fellow visitors attempted to rescue Allen but were unable to retrieve him from the water. Allen was last observed by rescue agencies unresponsive prior to losing sight of him.
The United State Coast Guard and other responding agencies suspended their search at approximately 6:40 p.m. Thursday. Allen is presumed to be deceased.
OSP was assisted by Lincoln county Sheriff’s Office, Newport Fire Department, Yachats Fire and Rescue and the United States Coast Guard.
First responders urge people visiting the Oregon Coast to take extra precautions and be aware of the environmental dangers.
