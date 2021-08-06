Oen Evan Nicholson, the man accused of killing four people in North Bend, is expected to be in a Coos County Court today following extradition from Wisconsin.
"Mr. Nicholson made a court appearance in Wisconsin on July 26 and at that time he indicated that he no longer wished to contest extradition back to Oregon," District Attorney Paul Frasier said in a statement.
Police from Coos County traveled to Wisconsin late this week and brought Nicholson to the Coos County Jail in Coquille, according to Frasier.
Nicholson is scheduled to appear in Coos County Court at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. He faces multiple charges, including first degree murder, after incidents Friday morning, June 18, in North Bend that left four people dead.
What happened
The violent crime spree began Friday morning, June 18, after police were sent to a hit-and-run incident at the RV park adjacent to The Mill Casino. Two callers reported a pickup truck hit a couple walking across the street and that the driver of the truck had fled the scene.
Authorities said 74-year-old Anthony Oyster from Florida, died at the scene and his wife, 73-year-old Linda Oyster, was taken by ambulance to Bay Area Hospital and later to a hospital in Springfield where she died.
Minutes after the hit and run call, a second 9-1-1 call came in from the Herbal Choices Cannabis store in North Bend, located about a mile from the RV park. The caller reported a shooting.
Frasier said 47-year-old Jennifer L. Davidson of Coos Bay died at the scene of the cannabis store from gunshot wounds.
Photos released by police from Herbal Choices show who authorities said was Nicholson leaving his vehicle and walking toward the entrance. He pulls a gun and has it pointed as he approaches the front door.
Police were able to identify Nicholson as the suspect in the hit and run, the store shooting and a homicide at the RV Park.
According to Oregon State Police investigators, Nicholson left the scene of the homicides and traveled northeast to Highway 126, near Noti, in Lane County where the vehicle Nicholson was driving was ditched. It is believed that Nicholson obtained a ride from someone in the Noti area to Springfield where he allegedly abducted Laura Johnson and fled to Wisconsin.
Nicholson later turned himself in to Wisconsin authorities.
The suspect in a triple homicide awaits extradition from Wisconsin to Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.