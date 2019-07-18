If there are any teens out there interested in law enforcement who may have been late to the news that the St. Helens Police Department (SHPD) is gearing up to host their first one-day youth academy, they’re in luck. The registration deadline has now been extended to Monday, July 22.
Teens ages 16-19 can register for the youth academy, planned for Saturday, July 27 for a nominal $50 fee. For those who can’t afford the registration fee, the St. Helens City Council has donated scholarships to cover the cost.
Also of note, all proceeds raised from the registration fees will go to support the Police Association to help fund events like Donut Day, Cocoa with a Cop and Trunk or Treat. The money raised will also support those times when SHPD officers go above and beyond for a member of their community, as previously reported in The Chronicle articles, “Cop Christmas: Officers rally to make one little boy’s day” and “Paying it forward: SHPD edition.” Until now, those moments have been funded out of the officers’ own pockets.
A day in the life
According to Officer Bryan Cutright, the one-day youth academy will begin with a class and conversation about various law enforcement issues as well as a brief overview of the day’s activities.
“We’ll start the day at the high school where we’re going to do a fingerprint and investigations class with Officer Luedke, and then we’re going to do a little bit of defensive tactics with Sergeant Eustice,” Cutright said.
The defensive tactics will cover basic law enforcement self-defense, Cutright said, like control holds, basic striking (or how they punch and kick) and handcuffing.
The teens will then be given a K-9 demonstration with Deputy Cody Pesio of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and his K-9 co-worker, Lars. They’ll learn how Pesio commands the dog and what a K-9’s work entails. Cutright said he’s hopeful he’ll wrangle an officer volunteer into donning the bite suit during the presentation.
Lunch will be provided by Subway and then the officers and students will head to the Columbia City ranger, where they’ll be trained in traffic stops.
“We’ll teach them how to contact people during those kinds of situations, teaching them the difference between casually contacting someone and contacting someone when they’ve been stopped by the police,” Cutright said.
Next comes some scenario-based training – learning what situations denote “shoot” or “don’t shoot.” These basic principles covering how to react to hostile situations comes from Supreme Court case Graham v. Connor in 1989, when the court determined that an objective reasonableness standard should apply to a civilian’s claim that officers used excessive force in the course of making an arrest, investigatory stop, or other “seizure” of his person.
“We’ll talk about the reactionary gap and the public perception on police brutality,” Cutright said. “For example, if someone is charging you with a knife and they get any closer than 21 feet, that gap is not far enough away to draw and accurately fire your pistol.”
The officers will also take the youth academy teens through the basic principles of clearing a building, covering situations like an alarm going off at a building versus an active shooter scenario.
Lastly, while at the range, the teens will watch Cutright go through a firearms qualification. While no students will fire any live weapons, they will see what it looks like for a law enforcement officer to qualify with a pistol, a rifle, and a shotgun.
“We’ll probably be doing a weapons demonstration with a 40mm, the sponge rounds that we use, and we’ll teach them about tasers and OC,” Cutright said, explaining the OC stands for Oleoresin Capsicum, the active ingredient in pepper spray. “It’s pepper spray on steroids.”
At the end of the day, tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the group will wrap-up the day back at the high school where the teens’ families have been invited to attend a barbecue. Cutright said he’s hoping to get some of the students to talk to their parents about what they learned at the academy, and what their views on police were before attending and after completing the training.
“I think it’ll be a good learning experience for anyone looking at a career in law enforcement,” Cutright said. “There’s not a lot of options out there to learn what we do and really to get that experience. A lot of kids get stuck in that period of wanting to do the job but having to wait an extended period of time to actually get experience in the field. This will be something to have in their pocket for later.”
Community support
Given the youth academy will be run by an all-volunteer staff and also serves as a fundraiser for the Police Association, Cutright reached out to the community for help with the event.
IGA and Safeway donated the food for the barbecue and Skinny’s is donating water and Gatorade to last the entire day. Northwest Apparel pitched in to provide t-shirts for all of the students and staff, and monetary donations have come in from Circle K Construction and Plymouth Pub.
“The community was fantastic for us,” Cutright said. “They were all very willing to participate.”
The t-shirts, Cutright said, will feature the words “St. Helens Police Association” on the left breast, and “2019 Youth Academy” on the right, while the sponsors that helped with the event will be printed on the back.
So far, Cutright said the academy has 13 participants already signed up and registered, but the program will take as many as 30 teens.
Application forms can be picked up at the SHPD office, located at 150 S. 13th Street, or online at www.sthelenspolice.org.
For further information about the SHPD Youth Academy, contact Officer Bryan Cutright at bryanc@ci.st-helens.or.us or 503-397-3333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.