Family, friends and other community members are remembering Tony Cole, a beloved local who passed away last week at age 36.

Dozens of people gathered for a candle light celebration for Cole on Friday night, July 17, at Columbia View Park, overlooking the Columbia River in St. Helens.

The Chronicle featured Cole in an article in January 2018. (See article attached to this story).

Paying it forward: Avoiding holiday DUIs with volunteer Uber driver Local Uber driver Tony Cole grew up in St. Helens, and wanting to give back to his community…

Reporter Julie Thompson described Cole as a local Uber driver who grew up in St. Helens and wanted to give back to his community.

“As a kid, there was really not a lot to do and it’s still kind if the same way,” Cole said. “A lot of my friends have gotten DUIs and that has messed their whole life up. I’ve seen it.”

Thompson wrote that Cole had returned from the Portland area and took over the Facebook page “Columbia County Ride Share,” and began advertising his services a an Uber driver. On the page, anyone in need of an upcoming ride can go into the group and post about their needs. Available drivers then respond and set up a time to come to their home, sign into Uber, and give them a ride. Cole also networked with local bars to have them call him to transport folks home safely.

Cole moved to the Milwaukie, Oregon in May, 2019 and began working at Lam Research in Tualatin, but continued his local ties to St. Helens.

Cole’s sister, Sarah Lockwood, said she remembers Tony as a caring person.

“He has always been the most been loving caring person, Lockwood said. “He didn’t have money or things to give, but he would drop what he was doing and run to who ever needed a car or other help. He was always there to hold you up. He had this way of pouring out love to everybody.”

“He was a doll and he was there for everybody,” St. Helens School Board member Melody Killens said. Killens graduated from St. Helens High School with Cole’s father, Curt.

“Tony was there for everybody," Killens said. "Tony was already born an Angel.”

A memorial service for Cole is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at 35010 Hankey Road in St. Helens.