Garbage Truck
metrocreativeconnection.com

Waste Management customers in Columbia County will receive service as usual on Monday, Labor Day, Sept. 2.

 

This includes customers in Vernonia, St. Helens, Scappoose and unincorporated areas of Columbia County.

 

For year-round holiday schedules and other information on Waste Management services, please visit wmnorthwest.com

