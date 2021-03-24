The latest rescue by Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) points out the challenges of hiking in Columbia County.
The CRFR crew responded Tuesday afternoon, March 23, to a report of a female hiker with possible lower extremity injuries.
As the rescue team arrived they located the female approximately half a mile from the trail head on the backside of Salmonberry Lake off Pittsburg Road in St. Helens. Three units and 10 personnel were needed to extricate the victim from the woods.
LifeFlight was initially called but then canceled, as the patient was found with non-life-threatening injuries and chose not to be transported to a hospital, according to CRFR.
The female's identity and details about how she became trapped in the woods were not immediately available.
First responders encourage anyone hiking in the region to know the dangers of the trails and their abilities before venturing into the wilderness.
