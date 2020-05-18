Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook counties Community Action Teams (CAT) have received $299,610 of $8.5 million in state funding to assist families in paying their rent.
The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has left many Oregon families without resources to pay rent, buy food, make utility payments, and provide other necessities.
Oregon Housing and Community Services’ (OHCS) HCS’ COVID-19 Rent Relief Program provides much needed rent assistance for people who have experienced a loss of income and are at risk of homelessness due to COVID-19.
“Through no fault of their own, many Oregonian families are facing an abrupt loss of income and find themselves unable to pay their rent during this pandemic,” Governor Kate Brown said. “Through Oregon Housing and Community Services, we can deliver immediate rent relief so that more families can stay housed as we work to build a safe and strong Oregon.”
Many Oregonian are struggling to pay rent, and low-income Oregonians and communities of color are more likely to be rent burdened than their white counterparts. OHCS allocated the funds through a needs-based formula to regional Community Action Agencies (CAAs). The formula weighed severe rent burden data, poverty data, homelessness data, and unemployment claims. The $8.5 million was allocated statewide to local communities.
CAAs will begin taking applications in the coming days. Oregonians in need should contact their local CAA directly. The Columbia County Community Action Team can be reached at 503-397-3511.
Tenant income loss documentation and other materials are required to access this program. Rent payments will be made directly to the landlord on behalf of the tenant.
“The last two months have been trying for many in our communities,” CCA Director Margaret Salazar said, “Oregonians were already struggling to find a safe, stable and affordable place to call home. As families grapple with lost wages, the need is even greater. I am so grateful to get this assistance in the hands of our friends and neighbors in need, including farmworkers and their families who are facing unique housing challenges.”
The $8.5 million was allocated by the Oregon Legislature through the Joint Emergency Board. OHCS anticipates additional resources from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will be made available in the weeks ahead.
