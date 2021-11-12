Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) is granting $120 million in rental assistance to families in need.
According to OHCS, 18,203 applicants received a total of $119.9 million in federal emergency rental assistance, up from $110.5 million and 16,877 applicants last week.
In the past week, close to 700 applications have been processed, exceeding the agency’s 500-application target.
OHCS accomplishments
- Paid $119,942,913 to landlords and tenants to help 18,203 Oregon households, over $20 million in the past two weeks.
- Processed and obligated an additional $35.8 million in funds for 3,963 households.
- Received more than $343.2 million in funding requests via applications.
- Received more than 44,861 completed applications.
Applications in review
OHCS says that 18,630 applications are currently under review, with the agency tracking when a tenant completes an application and the number of applicants that have not been paid outside of the 60-day window.
According to OHCS, the 60-/90-day window of protection begins when a tenant shows proof they applied for the program.
Tenants applying to the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) can receive help with bills to ensure they stay stably housed while qualifying for additional eviction protections.
For more information about rental or landlord assistance, call OHCS at 503-986-2000.
