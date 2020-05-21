The Board of Columbia County Commissioners has targeted June 1 to begin a gradual reopening of the courthouses and county offices.
The State Courts also have identified June 1 as the target date for increasing court activity.
County departments have submitted their individual reopening plans, and the commissioners will continue the discussion. The Justice Facility plans to reopen on Tuesday, May 26, while other departments work towards a June 1 reopening. County officials will leave the old courthouse closed and will limit entry to the main courthouse door and will continue to receive the public on an appointment only basis.
During the county's Phase 1 reopening beginning next month, the Columbia County Courthouse Annex, at 230 Strand Street in St. Helens, will be accessible by the main entrance door only.
Visitors will enter on the right-hand side and exit on the left and will find clear directions via signage and spacing guidance on the floor. County officials will request the visitor's name and contact information and visitors should be prepared to answer general questions about their recent health, per public health guidelines. Face protection masks are encouraged, but not required, and will be made available to those who want and/or need one in the lobby.
County employees are now returning to their offices in preparation for the public's return. High-touch areas will continue to be sanitized regularly and will be following the reopening guidance as outlined by the State of Oregon.
For timely and efficient service, county officials encourage the public to continue to make appointments when possible. You can reach each county department at the following numbers:
- Board of Commissioners: 503-397-4322
- Assessor's Office: 503-397-2240
- Surveyor: 503-397-2322
- Clerk's Office: 503-397-3796
- Elections: 503-397-7214
- District Attorney: 503-397-0300
- Community Justice Juvenile Department: 503-397-0275
- Community Justice Adult Department: 503-397-6253
- Parks and Recreation: 503-366-3984
- Land Development: 503-397-1501
- State/Circuit Court: 503-397-2327
- Taxation/Finance: 503-397-0060
Offsite County Offices
- Sheriff's Office: 503-366-4611
- Public Works: 503-397-5090
- Justice Court: 503-429-2441
- CC Rider: 503-366-0159
- Transfer Station: 503-397-9811
The next Board of Commissioners meeting will be held on its usual time at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27. Call-in and webinar options to attend the meeting can be found by visiting our website at https://www.columbiacountyor.gov/meetings.
For more information, contact Public Information Officer Julie Thompson at 971-757-4051, or email julie.thompson@columbiacountyor.gov.
